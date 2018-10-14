Did Quad Webb-Lunceford’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Lead the Couple to Divorce?

Quad Webb-Lunceford and her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, are getting divorced and Quad announces the news this season on Married to Medicine. In September 2018, the couple confirmed the news of their split in an interview, according to The Daily Dish. Quad confirmed, “So I know some of you may be wondering what’s the status of my marriage. It is true. I’m sure you’ve seen it in the blogs. I have filed for divorce, and I have recently relocated.” She also revealed that she and her husband, Dr. G, no longer are on speaking terms. Quad stated that, “My husband and I don’t really communicate. I let my attorney do a lot of the communicating for me.”

What really seemed to have a major effect on the former couple’s relationship played out on Married to Medicine. Dr. Gregory admitted that he and a friend had gone into a hotel room with two women, but Dr. G has maintained that “nothing happened” with the woman. Dr. G reportedly told his wife about the incident when one of the women threatened to go public with the story, as reported by The Daily Dish. According to Atlanta Black Star, the exact details are that, “Dr. G, who’s married to Quad, said he went out with friends about a year ago and took a woman back to a hotel room. He changed his mind at the last minute but allowed the woman to remain in the hotel room. When the bill came the next morning, the mistress saw his name and allegedly tried to blackmail him for $15,000. Dr. G decided to come clean after the blackmail attempt but his wife said he only came clean after she received a message from the mysterious woman that she planned to release details of their encounter to a gossip blog.”

According to Madame Noire, Dr. G has denied cheating on his wife or any infidelity with an alleged mistress. The Jasmine Brand has reported that, in the court documents, it states, “Respondent further denies that he is guilty of adultery committed after the marriage between the parties.” Dr. G is also reported to be requesting spousal support. Dr. G appeared to be the primary breadwinner on the show, so this is an unexpected request, according to The Jasmine Brand.

So, who is the alleged mistress in all of this? According to Soap Dirt, the woman’s name is Jackie Presley and she hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Presley said she met Dr. G and his friend in Buckhead, at a bar called the Whiskey Mistress. Presley said that, in the hotel room, when things started to “get steamy”, Dr. G “looked nervous and seemed scared”.

While Quad and Dr. G have been at odds in front of fans for months, Atlanta Black Star reported that Quad shocked fans during a segment of “Sister Circle TV” when she put her husband on blast in early September 2018. Quad yelled at Dr. G to, “Get your paperwork done sir let’s get this done. If you want to live single, you got to do the work to be single … You’re living single right now with your trips and everything … but let me tell you this, if you want to be single do the paperwork so you can BE single. Mine is in! Let’s go!” According to Atlanta Black Star, Quad has alleged cruel treatment and adultery are the causes for the collapse of her marriage.