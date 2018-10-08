All the Rumored Features on Quavo’s ‘Quavo Huncho’

After teasing his solo debut for months, Quavo has announced that his album Quavo Huncho will be released on Friday, October 12. The Migos rapper made the announcement on Instagram, unveiling the official artwork and a handwritten note teasing the album’s guest features. We’ve compiled all these features and the clues hinting at their likelihood below.

Drake

The most notable artist that Quavo listed on Instagram was none other than Drake. He and Drizzy have collaborated several times over the years on Migos singles like “Versace” and “Walk It Talk It,” as well as Drake’s own “Portland” and 2 Chainz’s “Bigger Than You.” Both artists are currently performing as part of the Aubrey and the Migos tour, so the odds of this feature happening are high.

Kid Cudi

A particular Quavo Huncho inclusion that may prove surprising to fans is Kid Cudi. Quavo and Cudi have never officially collaborated on a track, and while they tend to run in the same circle of popular rappers, their differing styles would definitely make for a compelling listen.

21 Savage

Quavo and 21 Savage have rapped together on tracks like Lil Uzi Vert’s “Designer Drugs,” Migos’ “BBO (Bad B*tches Only)” and DJ Holliday’s “2 Seater.” They’ve also participated in a celebrity football game and raced one another on YouTube. Given this close history and shared success, this collaboration seems very likely.

Davido

One of the lesser known artists rumored to be on Quavo Huncho, Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer who broke out with the 2011 single “Dami Duro.” Earlier this year, an Instagram video of Quavo and Davido together sparked rumors that they would collaborate, though it remains to be seen whether the music they made will make the album’s final tracklist.

Cardi B

Cardi B is the reigning Queen of hip-hop and is currently married to Quavo’s cousin Offset, making this match-up another no-brainer. Quavo and Cardi have already worked together on monster singles like “Motorsport” and “Drip,” so expect their next collaboration to be a similar hit.

Travis Scott

Outside of Migos, Travis Scott is Quavo’s most consistent collaborator. The two have paired up on hits like “Pick Up the Phone”, “Portland”, and “Oh My Dis Side”, and they released a full length 2017 album titled Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby has been riding a wave of popularity through his hit single “Yes Indeed” and his collaborative mixtape with Gunna, Drip Harder. In a recent interview with MTV News, Baby revealed that he had been recording with Migos, who he considers huge influences. “I been in the studio with Migos for weeks and weeks and Thug and weeks and weeks, not me rapping just hanging,” he said. “But it’s time where it just be me and them, so instead of us kicking it and talking, I’m ready to just sit down while they working.”

Migos

As to be expected, Quavo has teased the inclusion of fellow Migos rappers Offset and Takeoff. In an interview with Hypebeast, Quavo spoke on recording a solo album alongside his group members. “We’ve always had music stocked up, each of us on our own,” he said. “That’s how we always had worked, the previous Migos records. We always go work on them first and then one person would be on the song and then we just make each other do homework. So now it’s just like we completing our own songs.”