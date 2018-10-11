Rachel Bush, Jordan Poyer’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rachel Bush is an Instagram model and the wife of professional football player Jordan Poyer. They were married in February 2018, but there were infidelity rumors just a few months later.

Poyer was accused of cheating with college student Summer Rae. He and Bush appeared to have mended their relationship since then, but a feud between Bush and Rae sparked anew at the beginning of October.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Rachel Bush Claims Summer Rae is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Family & Won’t Stop Texting Them

During the summer of 2018, there was speculation that Poyer had cheated on his new wife. Those rumors were intensified when he wrote a public apology to Bush. It read, “In life we all make mistakes. Best thing to do is learn from them and to not make the same mistake twice. Letting down the ppl that mean the most to me sucks … I’m sorry @Rachel_Bush I love you to death .. can’t wait for us to grow stronger.”

The couple appears to have moved on and were working through their marital issues. But the tension publicly erupted again on October 8. The woman Poyer allegedly had an affair with, Summer Rae, shared text messages she had reportedly exchanged with Bush.

“I was told you guys were divorcing … I was not with Jordan when you called me so no I didn’t lie. Yes, there is videos … and no this isn’t a game, I don’t want your husband, I don’t want to hurt or ruin your family, I saw that y’all got back together when he came to visit you, so I said my goodbyes to him and was happy for him. It wasn’t like that at all, ik you won’t believe me and it’s already to this point and whatever happens after this I wish you guys the best!”

Bush’s alleged responses included calling Rae a “hoe” and “don’t f*ck with married men you stupid child.” You can see more of the messages here.

Bush responded to the shared text messages on her Instagram stories. She wrote in part, “Last comment i will make on this situation so it is VERY clear to everyone. I fucked up. Jordan got his feelings hurt. Lashed out with some little hoe hoe in his DMs at time from buffalo. Girl is crazy and won’t stop texting Jordan or me. I read texts of her crazy ass speaking on MY CHILD and family situation. YES i got big mad. The end lol. Now what I decide to do with my life and my daughter from here on out is completely up to me.”

2. Bush and Poyer Tied the Knot in 2018 & Have One Daughter Named Aliyah

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer began dating sometime in 2016. She was a college student at Florida Atlantic University at the time, and he was playing for the Cleveland Browns. She was also quickly gaining a fan base on Instagram; she now has nearly 700,000 followers on the social site.

Bush and Poyer got engaged on Christmas Day in 2016. A few days later, on December 30, they welcomed their baby girl Aliyah. According to Bush’s Facebook page, they’ve been married since February 17, 2018.

Poyer has raved about Rachel as a mother. Earlier this year, he praised her on Instagram, writing, “Words can’t explain this woman as a mother as a wife and as a friend … Aliyah is so dam lucky to call her, her mother. So caring so genuine so loving and she’s MINE .. can’t tell u how lucky I am 😍 Happy Mother’s Day my love 💙”

3. In 2016, Speculation Abounded That There Was Something Going On Between Rachel Bush & LeBron James

In 2016, the Internet was temporarily obsessed with trying to figure out whether something nefarious was going on between LeBron James and the then-18-year-old Rachel Bush. And the drama was all over a direct message on Instagram.

James allegedly sent a simple message to Bush: “Hey what’s up.” Bush shared a screen shot of the message to her own profile. She told the “Billy Madison Show” that the message was from the NBA star’s account, but that she was not sure whether James was really the one who had sent it. As reported by BET, Bush said on the show, “He has a wife and two, three kids. He respects them, I respect him. They have certain people running their pages sometimes. You get DMed by multiple people. That has been the scenario, where their friends or their manager have tried to talk to me pretending to be them.”

James has been married to wife Savannah since 2013, and Bush was dating Jordan Poyer at this point. Bush’s appearance at a Cavalier’s game soon after this scenario played out further added to the speculation. But she was actually at the game with Poyer.

4. Rachel Bush Reportedly Became Interested in Modeling After Competing in the Miss Teen New York Pageant in 2014

Rachel Bush grew up in Newcomb, New York, a very small town not far from the Canadian border. According to local newspaper the Post Star, Bush applied for the Miss New York pageant after seeing an advertisement on Facebook. A few months later, she was invited to participate. Though she didn’t win the pageant, Bush was a semifinalist and the exposure had sparked the teenager’s interest in modeling.

The newspaper reports that a few months after the pageant, Rachel and her younger sister Jordan were both signed to Premiere Model Management in New Smyrna, Florida.

In the fall of 2015, Bush moved south to attend Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. The move also allowed her to more actively pursuing her modeling career.

Butttt then I found out making money from Insta and photo shoots was more fun than class 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JMxYurQerV — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) June 28, 2016

Bush had reportedly accumulated enough credits in high school to earn an associate’s degree. Based on social media posts, Bush finished her college education in 2016. She shared pictures in June of 2016 stating that she missed college, but that she had found that “making money from Insta and photo shoots was more fun than class 🙄”

Shout out to my momma and my dad for teaching me about my 2nd amendment rights and how to properly protect myself🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XInVe2lmkc — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) July 8, 2016

Bush’s childhood wasn’t all about beauty, though. Bush tweeted photos in 2016 of herself and her sister holding guns. She wrote, “Shout out to my momma and my dad for teaching me about my 2nd amendment rights and how to properly protect myself🇺🇸.”

5. Bush Launched Her Own Line of Bikinis But it Appears the Business Did Not Take Off

My cake bikinis! Available now (link in bio) find products under "shop". I'm wearing the black reversible bottoms pic.twitter.com/1ViLiil9jq — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) September 5, 2016

Rachel Bush is apparently already looking beyond her modeling and Instagram fame. In 2016, she launched her own line of Brazilian bikinis. The line was called “Enjoy My Cake.”

Bush shared on Instagram that there was additional apparel available on her site, along with the bikinis. However, it appears the venture did not pan out. The website EnjoyMyCake.com is no longer operational.

In 2016, Bush also shared that was planning to release a fitness guide. It’s possible that she still plans to do that.

