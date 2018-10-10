‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Tonight is the Season 3 premiere of Riverdale. After all the ups and downs and twists and turns from Season 2, we’re ready to get started with Season 3 and really have no idea what to expect. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Riverdale tonight.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Riverdale premiere episode airs tonight, Wednesday October 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) for an hour.

LIVE STREAM: If you miss the episode, you can watch it later on The CW’s website or app. Or visit Heavy’s story here for more details about watching a live stream.

TV CHANNEL FOR RIVERDALE: To find out what channel Riverdale is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the episode reads: “As the jury begins deliberations in his murder trial, Archie (KJ Apa) makes a surprising request about how he wants to spend his final days of summer. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is forced to deal with her problems head-on after a heated confrontation with Alice (Madchen Amick) and Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) brings up some dark secrets she’s kept hidden. Veronica (Camila Mendes) pleads with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to step in and help Archie before a verdict is announced. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leads the Serpents against the Ghoulies latest attack.”

So this episode picks up near the end of the summer, about three months after Season 2 ended. Here’s quick refresher on Season 2.

At the end of Season 2, we learned that Betty’s dad, Hal, is the Black Hood. However, Archie also believes there’s a second Black Hood out there. Turns out that second Black Hood was Tall Boy, who died in a shooutout with the police.

Jug was beaten up and left in a hospital, but he is going to be OK after the Ghoulies-Serpents showdown.

Cheryl has made Nana Blossom her legal guardian and she’s now emancipated from her mother and scheming uncle. But she learns that they were working with Hiram Lodge, which is a big problem. The last piece of Hiram’s plan was to buy Whyte Wyrm. So Veronica gets the $1 million she made ransoming Nick St. Clair. She buys Whyte Wyrm, but agrees to give it to her dad in exchange for Pop’s.

Veronica is now on Team Andrews and switched to Fred’s mayoral campaign. She also pulled out of the student council race, just like Betty. And so did Reggie and Josie, leaving the race to Archie vs. Ethel.

Near the end, FP announces that he’s retiring and hands the Serpents to Jughead. And Cheryl gets a red Serpent Jacket. Hermione wins the mayor election. But Hiram is planning for Claudius, Penny, and the Ghoulies to run drugs through the new prison, and he’s giving Penny a brothel one of these days.

Archie wins the Student Council election, but he’s framed for a murder at Shadow Lake. So the season ends with his arrest.