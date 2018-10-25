Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s Black Eye Photo: Injury Allegedly From Baby Mama Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz Magro and his baby mama, Jen Harley, have been struggling with their relationship for months. Their tumultuous relationship has played out on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but some of their most intense moments have occurred off-camera. At one point, Magro was dragged from a vehicle, Harley ended up in jail and now, Magro has posted a photo of a black eye injury on his Instagram, according to TMZ. And, in his caption with the photo, he seems to imply that Harley may have given him the black eye.

In the photo’s caption, Magro wrote, “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect.” Harley appeared to fire back on her private Instagram account and according to E! News, she told an online follower, “I don’t post my shit on IG lol. He’s lying. I’ll prove it again with the car thing I can’t deal with a drug addict anymore it’s getting so out of control (sic).”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Magro and his girlfriend may have gotten into a physical fight, so it’s not far-fetched to believe Harley may have caused Magro’s injury. But, Harley’s legal representative, Michael Cristalli, has insisted to People that they “do not know when that photo was taken or how the injury occurred.”

And, when it comes to Harley’s previous arrest over domestic battery against Magro, “insufficient evidence” was found. Cristalli confirmed to People, “The Clark County District Attorney, whose job it is to investigate and prosecute crimes, found on at least two prior occasions that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute a case against her. No crimes have been committed against Ronnie as the prosecuting agencies have determined. We are prepared to initiate legal action against him for this continued public harassment.”

When talking about the incident on Jersey Shore, Magro relayed to his friends that, “I got out of the car, she drove off, maybe — I think I grabbed onto the door and I fell. It was just a bunch of unfortunate events, bro.” Meanwhile, Harley has said that the root of all her problems with Magro has been the show.

Magro and Harley reportedly first started dating in July 2017, according to Newsweek. They have a baby daughter named Ariana together and Magro often posts photos of his baby girl online. She has also appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Over the course of Magro’s relationship with Harley, their downs have been put out there for the world to see. Each of them have made major accusations against each other, from cheating to drug use, online to followers. So, Magro’s black eye pic wouldn’t be his first attempt at putting Harley on blast. In the past, Magro has expressed his regret over making his dark moments with Harley public and in a statement to the media, Magro said, “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

Magro’s relationship with Harley continues to be put on display on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.