Is Roseanne Dead on ‘The Conners’? Did She Get Killed Off?

The Conners is here without Roseanne Barr, who played the iconic character “Roseanne”. With the new show coming from the canceled hit, Roseanne, many fans are curious about the fate of the family’s matriarch. All of the cast has returned, but Barr signed over her financial rights and participation, according to CNN, after repercussions from an offensive tweet she posted.

So, now the Conners carry on without their head of household. But, what happened to Roseanne? Is she dead? Fans have been speculating that she was killed off and we have spoilers for you on the real deal. Read on for answers.

The death rumors have been swirling for months and it appears that they may be true. The family looks distraught and unsettled in photos from the premiere episode. The premiere episode is called “Keep on Truckin'” and the synopsis of episode 1 states, “A sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” But, the real nail in the coffin came from Roseanne Barr, herself. ABC News reported that Barr revealed on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show “Walk Away” that, “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

And, if that wasn’t enough, the show’s patriarch, Dan, played by John Goodman, also spoiled the death news. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times, Goodman said that his character, Dan, will be “mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

According to ABC News, executive producer Dave Caplan explained that, “Everyone has tragedies in their lives, or has someone they love leave them. And you have to adapt and you have to grow, and that’s what these characters are going to be going through in an interesting way.” But, not only the characters had to adapt to a missing piece from the cast. The actual cast had to make some emotional adjustments as well.

Cast members Sara Gilbert and John Goodman appeared on Good Morning America, ahead of the premiere, and when they were asked how the cast dealt with being on the set without Roseanne, John Goodman said it felt like a death in the family the first week. He also said that they missed Roseanne Barr a lot. Gilbert then chimed in and explained that they had been a cast together for 30 years, but that many families must move on without a matriarch. Gilbert also said that feels they have tackled the subject well. Her exact words were, “We have been a cast for 30 years. It was emotional moving forward, but then I think what it allowed us to do is almost every person at some point in their life redefines their family without the matriarch, and so it gave us a chance to look at, how does it affect the family? How do different people fill in different roles and lean on each other?”

GMA star Michael Strahan also asked Goodman how his character moves on without his wife and he said that it’s difficult, but he joked that finds out how his character “Dan” deals with it each week when he’s handed a new episode script.