[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] ‘Shed Defender’ on Shark Tank: A Look Inside the Dog Onesie

Tonight, the sharks will get a look at the Shed Defender, a onesie for dogs, on an all-new episode of Shark Tank.

The Shed Defender was created by Tyson Walters, company CEO and founder, who came up with the idea in 2011. In an exclusive interview with Heavy.com, Walters explains that his Saint Bernard, Harley, was shedding constantly and he couldn’t find any solutions to contain the hair. That’s when he came up with the idea of the Shed Defender.

While the product was made with the intent of controlling shedding, it has many other positive benefits, like reducing your dogs’ anxiety, protecting them against the cold weather, keeping them clean, replacing medical cones, and more.

Discussing the process of creating the product, Walters says, “It was trial and error. We went through dozens and dozens of different versions and different fabrics.” The final fabric they settled on? “It’s 80% recycled polyester, usually made from recycled water bottles,” Walters adds. “And 20% spandex. It’s athletic mesh– lightweight, breathable.”

The stretchy material allows for full mobility, so your dog’s movement isn’t hindered in any way.

The Shed Defender currently comes in 9 different sizes, with four main colors. To come up with those nine sizes, Walters sized hundreds of dogs at a number of local animal shelters. The company will next focus on creating breed-specific sizes for dogs.

The Shed Defender is for situational use. It is intended to be worn in the house, car, or “anywhere you don’t want dog hair, dirt, dander, or allergens.” It includes a zipper that runs from the animal’s chest to their tail, so it can be easily unzipped for potty breaks. The product is also machine washable and veterinarian approved.

Although Walters was unable to divulge the outcome of his appearance on Shark Tank, he describes the experience as being very valuable. He admits that he is a huge fan of Shark Tank, himself, and watched the show religiously. “Never give up,” he says when asked what he learned being on the show. “You never know what could happen.”

Walters’ advice to aspiring inventors and entrepreneurs? “You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. It just takes one good idea. Find a niche and go for it.”

The Shed Defender can be purchased through the product’s site. Click here.