South Carolina Mega Millions Winner’s Payout After Taxes Will Much Less Than $1.6 Billion

If the South Carolina Mega Millions winner is the only jackpot winner tonight, they’ll still be taking home a lot less than $1.6 billion once taxes are assessed. In fact, if the South Carolina winner is the only Mega Millions winner and they choose the lump sum cash option, they’ll be taking home $630.453 million. Here’s a look at just how much they’ll be taking home for the annuity versus the cash option, and how much the taxes are taking out.

$1.6 Billion Is the Annuity Amount; the Cash Value is $904 million

The $1.6 billion amount is what you would be paid total as an annuity. This means you wouldn’t be getting $1.6 billion dollars up front if you won. Instead, the winnings would be spread out over multimillion-dollar annual payments over 30 years, starting with one immediate payment. Each payment is 5 percent bigger than the previous one, to help protect against inflation.

If you take the lump-sum cash option, you’ll get a one-time, lump-sum payment. It won’t be $1.6 billion, but it will be equal to all the cash that’s in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool, MegaMillions.com explains. Mega Millions estimated the cash option to be $904 million.

Income Taxes Take Out 24 Percent, Bringing the Lump Sum Down to About $687 Million

Unfortunately, all prizes are subject to income taxes. Exactly how much is taken out depends on where you live, and whether you’re subject to a federal income tax only or a federal and state income tax (and in some cases, local taxes too.) The best after-tax and payout calculator is available at USA Mega’s jackpot analysis page. The calculations are based on a $1 billion annuity or a $904.9 million cash lump sum.

Right off the bat, no matter where you are, you’ll lose 24 percent of your gross prize to federal income taxes. This includes South Carolina.

If you’re taking 30 annual payments of $53.3 million, then you’ll lose a total of $12.8 million each time, taking home $40.53 million each year after federal taxes. If you take a lump sum, you’ll lose a total of $217.176 million up front, for a total of $687.724 million after just federal taxes.

South Carolina Taxes Are 7 Percent, Leaving the Winner with $630 Million Out of an Advertised $1.6 Billion

According to USA Mega’s jackpot analysis page, South Carolina state taxes are 7 percent. If the jackpot winner takes the annuity, they’ll lose $3,733,333 a year out of their $40.53 million, resulting in about $36.8 million every year. This will total $1.104 billion out of an original $1.6 billion.

Remember, if they took the lump sum option, they’d be getting about $904 million before taxes. After federal taxes, this goes down to $687.724 million (approximately.) State taxes would take out another $63,959,000. This would leave the Mega Millions South Carolina winner with a lump sum of $630.453 million out of an original $904 million. (Remember, this amount is accurate only if no one else has a winning ticket, and the South Carolina winner doesn’t have to split the jackpot with anyone.)