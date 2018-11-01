How to Stream & Listen to Action Bronson’s ‘White Bronco’

Tonight, Action Bronson is dropping his third studio album White Bronco. The album was announced earlier this year, and was preceded by the promotional single “White Bronco” produced by the Special Victims Unit & Daringer.

How to Stream & Listen to Action Bronson’s New Album ‘White Bronco’

Bronson’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Wednesday (October 31) or midnight Eastern Thursday (November 1) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Bronson’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Bronson’s White Bronco will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Bronson’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Bronson announced the album in a since deleted tweet on April 13. “Free Agent. No More Label,” he wrote. “Independence Day. White Bronco Coming Soon. Thank You For Your Beautiful Support For So Many Years.” He released the album cover, which he painted himself, on Instagram on October 27.

“HITE BRONCO ARTWORK,” he wrote in the caption. “EACH INDIVIDUALLY UNIQUE, NUMBERED 1-100 AND SIGNED BY ME. NEVER TO BE REPRESSED. DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THIS TIMELESS PIECE OF WORK. AVAILABLE NOW LINK IN BIO.” Check out the original post above.

On October 31, Bronson released the album tracklist, which includes features from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Mayhem Lauren, and Yung Mehico. Production on the album was provided by Bronson regulars like Party Supplies and Daringer. Check it out below.

1. Dr. Kimble (Prod. Harry Fraud)

2. Irishman Freestyle (Prod. Party Supplies)

3. Mt. Etna (Prod. Daringer)

4. Live From The Moon (featuring Yung Mehico) (Prod. Knxwledge)

5. White Bronco (Prod. The Special Victims Unit & Daringer)

6. Brutal (featuring Meyhem Lauren) (Prod. Party Supplies)

7. Prince Charming (Prod. Knxwledge)

8. Telemundo (Prod. Samiyah)

9. Picasso’s Ear (Prod. Knxwledge)

10. Ring Ring (featuring Big Body Bes) (Prod. Harry Fraud)

11. Swerve On Em (featuring A$AP Rocky) (Prod. Harry Fraud)