How to Stream & Listen to Belly’s ‘Immigrant’ Album

Belly is set to releases his second studio album Immigrant tonight. The album was preceded by the promotional singles “What You Want” featuring The Weeknd and “Maintain” featuring Nav.

How to Stream & Listen to Belly’s New Album

Immigrant will be made available on a number of streaming platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Oct. 11) or midnight Eastern Friday (Oct. 12) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Belly’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Belly’s Immigrant will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Belly’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Belly, born Ahmad Balshe, released the star-studded tracklist for his album on Instagram Wednesday night. The rapper’s guest features include the aforementioned Nav and The Weeknd, along with Meek Mill, French Montana, Metro Boomin’, M.I.A. and Yo Gotti. Belly is currently signed to The Weeknd’s XO record label. Check out the full tracklist above.

In a recent interview with Hot 97, Belly spoke about the album’s themes and his desire to shine a light on immigration policies around the globe. “That was like the focal point of the album and the realities of it,” he said. The common denominator that people goes through is the government. People want to group everything into one thing — I’ll never say I got a problem with Israel. I got a problem with the Israeli government.”

In a separate interview with Uproxx, the rapper revealed why he’s released so much music (three mixtapes) over the past few years. “This is just the natural process of my being, man. This is why I’m here and I know that,” he explained.

“This all I do, man. This is what I’m driven to do every day because to me there’s nothing else,” he added. “This is what it is and the fact that I was gifted enough and blessed enough to be born with a gift like this, I’ll never stand in the way of the powers that be by not using my talent every day.”