How to Stream & Listen to Disturbed Album ‘Evolution’

Tonight, Disturbed is dropping their seventh studio album Evolution. The album has been preceded by a pair of promotional singles, “Are You Ready” and “A Reason to Fight,” as well as teased comparisons to Metallica’s legendary Black Album.

How to Stream & Listen to the New Disturbed Album

Evolution will be made available on a number of platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Oct. 18) or midnight Eastern (Oct. 19) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Preview

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Disturbed frontman David Draiman compared the group’s new release to Metallica’s 1991 debut. “If I died after this record came out, and this was the end of our legacy, I’d be OK with that. To me, this is our Black Album.” Draiman went on to discuss the the influence that Metallica, and the Black Album in particular, has had on the group throughout their career.

“We’ve always used that as a goal; the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit,” he added. “A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist.” Check out the Evolution tracklist below.

1. “Are You Ready” 4:21

2. “No More” 3:52

3. “A Reason to Fight” 4:44

4. “In Another Time” 4:11

5. “Stronger on Your Own” 4:01

6. “Hold on to Memories” 5:03

7. “Saviour of Nothing” 4:12

8. “Watch You Burn” 4:20

9. “The Best Ones Lie” 4:02

10. “Already Gone” 4:28

Draiman also spoke on the band’s 2015 hit, a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” and how it allowed them to push their sound. “‘The Sound Of Silence’ taught us that we shouldn’t be afraid of pushing the boundaries,” he said. “We’ve been hungering for years to do material like what we’ve done on the new record. Some people just like the heavy stuff and they don’t want to take a breather. For me – and I’ve used this analogy before – the slap feels much more satisfying after the caress.”

The band also announced their UK tour dates for 2019, along with a message to their fans. “It is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world,” they wrote. “This record is truly unique, and very special to us, and we can only hope that upon listening to it, that the world will feel the same.” Check out the list of tour dates above.