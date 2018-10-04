How to Stream & Listen to Ghostface Killah’s ‘The Lost Tapes’

Ghostface Killah will be releasing his anticipated album The Lost Tapes on Friday. The album is touted to be a return to the Killah’s golden age of Ironman and Supreme Clientele, and will include features from the likes of Raekwon, Masta Killa and Snoop Dogg.

How to Stream & Listen to Ghostface Killah’s New Album

The Lost Tapes will be made available on a number of streaming platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday or midnight Eastern time on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Ghost’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, The Lost Tapes will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Ghost’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Ghostface announced the album on August 14, and provided a link to The Lost Tapes website, which comes with a pre-order option. Its said that Big Ghost will be the album’s executive producer, but there has been some speculation that Big Ghost is merely an alias for Ghostface himself. A&R Matt “M-Eighty” Markoff insists that Big Ghost is a real person, however.

“This new Ghostface and Big Ghost album is definitely something that is going to blow the minds of Wu-Tang and Hip Hop fans alike,” Markoff told HipHopDX. “Our collective goal in calling it The Lost Tapes was to bring fans back to that Ironman, Supreme Clientele, [Only Built 4] Cuban Linx era. We set out to revive that, update it for 2018 and just like that, we have a certified 2018 Wu-Tang banger on our hands.”

“This album is exactly what Hip Hop needs in 2018 and thankfully, it’s coming from one of the game’s greatest storytellers and a supporting cast of certified legends,” Markoff added. This may come as a surprise to those expecting The Lost Tapes to be similar to Nas’ 2001 album of the same name, which included scrapped songs and unreleased material from previous releases like I Am… Check out The Lost Tapes tracklist below.

1. “Introduction” featuring Michael Rappaport

2. “Buckingham Palace” featuring KXNG Crooked, Benny the Butcher & .38 Spesh

3. “Majestic Accolades” featuring Planet Asia & Hus Kingpin

4. “Cold Crush” featuring LA the Darkman, Ras Kass, Chris Rivers & Harley

5. “Put the Ghostface On It”

6. “Saigon Velour” featuring Snoop Dogg & E-40

7. “Constant Struggle” featuring Killah Priest & Bishop Lamont

8. “Done It Again” featuring Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna, Styliztik Jones & Harley

9. “Reflections of C.R.E.A.M”

10. “Watch Em’ Holla” featuring Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna & DJ Grouch

11. “I Think I Saw A Ghost” featuring Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, Reignwolf & Luke Holland

12. “Outroduction” featuring Michael Rappaport

13. “Saigon Velour” featuring Snoop Dogg, E-40 & Tricky (Bonus Track)