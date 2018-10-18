How to Stream & Download Lil Yachty’s ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’

Tonight, Lil Yachty is dropping his third studio album Nuthin’ 2 Prove. The album was announced earlier this year, and was preceded by the promotional single “Who Want the Smoke?” featuring Cardi B, Offset, and an uncredited BlocBoy JB.

How to Stream & Listen to Lil Yachty’s New Album ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’

Yachty’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Oct. 18) or midnight Eastern Friday (Oct. 19) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Yachty’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Yachty’s Nuthin’ 2 Prove will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Yachty’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

On October 12, Lil Yachty took to Twitter to reveal information about the album. He tweeted that the album would feature verses from Playboi Carti, Gunna, Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, and Lil Baby. He deleted the tweet shortly after. Later the same day, Yachty told fans that the album would be fourteen tracks in total, and that the first seven would be rap songs while the last seven would be more melodic.

Yachty revealed the album’s official tracklist on October 16, adding a fifteenth track and featured verses from Young Nudy and Kevin Gates, as well as the aforementioned Cardi B and Offset. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Gimmie My Respect (Intro)”

2. “Get Dripped” featuring Playboi Carti

3. “Riley From the Boondocks”

4. “I’m the Mac”

5. “Yacht Club” featuring Juice WRLD

6. “SaintLaurentYSL” featuring Lil Baby

7. “We Outta Here!” featuring Young Nudy

8. “Who Want the Smoke” featuring Cardi B & Offset

9. “Worth It”

10. “Everything Good, Everything Right”

11. “Next Up”

12. “Forever World” featuring Trippie Redd

13. “The Nola” featuring Kevin Gates

14. “Fallin in Luv” featuring Gunna

15. “Stoney”

Yachty’s album may have not come out if not for Quality Control CEO Pee. According to HotNewHipHop, Pee paid $20K to have a Quality Control hard drive filled with unreleased music returned to him after it was stolen from the car of an engineer. Nuthin’ 2 Prove was one of the albums recovered, as well as unreleased Lil Baby music.