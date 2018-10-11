How to Stream & Download Quavo’s Album ‘Quavo Huncho’

Tonight, Quavo is dropping his debut studio album Quavo Huncho. The album has been preceded by a string of release date delays and a trio of promotional singles, including “Lambtalk”, Bubblegum”, and “Workin’ Me.”

How to Stream & Listen to Quavo’s New Album

Quavo Huncho will be made available on a number of platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Oct. 11) or midnight Eastern Friday (Oct. 12) depending on your time zone. It will also be streamed early on DJ Khaled’s We the Best Radio. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Beats 1 Radio Livestream

Quavo Huncho will be available to stream on We the Best Radio. The Apple Music series, which returns for a second season tonight, will premiere the entire album at 6 p.m. Pacific / 9 p.m. Eastern, a full three hours ahead of the album’s standard release time.

DJ Khaled announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, October 10, with a post that included his son Asahd Khaled. If you don’t have an Apple Music account, you can learn how to register for a free trial below. Once you’ve registered, click right here to go to Khaled’s homepage and listen to the episode.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Quavo’s debut album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Quavo Huncho will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Quavo’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Quavo has teased the release of Quavo Huncho since August, when he dropped the aforementioned singles “Lambtalk” and “Bubblegum.” He released the official artwork on Instagram, along with a handwritten list of potential features (above), but has yet to confirm whether all these artists will make the final cut or what the final tracklist is.

A fake tracklist presenting Quavo Huncho as a double album surfaced online earlier this week, but was confirmed to be a fake. You can check out the fake tracklist, which includes features from XXXTentacion, Kanye West, and Chris Brown, below.

In a recent interview with GQ, the rapper born Quavious Marshall spoke on whether the album will introduce listeners to a different side of his artistry. “That’s a great question,” he said. “That’s what I’ll learn from my fans when I drop my album.” He also spoke on whether the solo release will affect his work with the other two members of Migos.

“Nah, everything I do on my album I can do with the boys,” he explained. “We’re just trying something new… If I make myself a great artist by doing this, it only makes our group super, super huge. It makes the demand even bigger and better, because then we’ll be able to do a Migos concert and solo tours all in one, and that’s my dream.”

Quavo went on to compare the rap trio, comprised of his cousin Offset and his nephew Takeoff, to the legendary Jackson 5. “My dream is to host a concert, but let the Migos headline it, and I open up,” he said. “And each solo artist opens up for the Migos. Kind of like how Michael Jackson did the reunion with the Jackson 5.”