How to Stream Ty Dolla Sign & Jeremih’s ‘MihTy’ Album

Tonight, Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih are dropping their collaborative album MihTy. The album was announced late last year, and was preceded by the promotional singles “Goin Thru Some Thangz”, “The Light” and “New Level” featuring Lil Wayne.

How to Listen to Ty Dolla Sign & Jeremih’s New Album ‘MihTy’

Ty and Jeremih’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Oct. 25) or midnight Eastern Friday (Oct. 26) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Preview

In a recent interview, Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih spoke on the recording process of MihTy and what fans should expect. They described the album as having the “best of both worlds,” which Ty Dolla Sign described by saying that his “low tone” and Jeremih’s “higher tone” of singing gives the music a much “wider range” than they have on their respective solo albums.

The duo released the official artwork and tracklist for the album on Instagram on October 23, after several delays and release date setbacks. While MihTy was originally thought to boast 21 songs, the final tracklist offers up 11 songs, including the aforementioned singles. Guest features include Chris Brown, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, and North Carolina rapper Maliibu Miitch. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “The Light”

2. “Goin Thru Some Thangz”

3. “FYT” featuring French Montana

4. “Perfect Timing”

5. “New Level” featuring Lil Wayne

6. “Take Your Time” featuring Maliibu Miitch

7. “These Days”

8. “Surrounded” featuring Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa

9. “Lie 2 Me”

10. “Ride It”

11. “Imitate”

This is not the first time that Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih have released collaborative albums. Ty teamed up with Wiz Khalifa for 2011’s Talk About It In the Morning, while Jeremih partnered with fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper for 2016’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.