Marliesia Ortiz, Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marliesia Ortiz caused a social media stir on Wednesday when she accused her ex-boyfriend Swae Lee of being physically and emotionally abusive. She hopped on Instagram Live and posted several messages about how the Rae Sremmurd rapper “broke” her and “played” her during their time together.

Ortiz, 20, is an Instagram model who regularly posts selfies and swimsuit photos on her account. Learn more about her and her accusations against Swae Lee below.

1. She Broke Up With Swae Lee After He Allegedly Cheated with Blac Chya

According to Married Wiki, Ortiz and Swae Lee began dating sometime early 2017. The couple posted several photos together on Instagram, and it was widely believed that a sex tape of the couple was leaked online on March 7 of that year.

XXL reports that that Swae accidentally uploaded a video that shows him having sex with a woman wearing a white tank top. The woman has her back turned toward the camera, however, making it difficult to identify her.

That same month, Ortiz went after Blac Chyna on Instagram, who she believed was having an affair with Swae Lee. She posted photos of the two of them together, tagged Chyna in the post, and wrote: “You love sucking peoples ni**as d*cks huh? @blacchyna… Y’all can have each other.”

Ortiz followed up with two other posts, the first reading “Bye boy” and the second being a video of her twerking with lots of excess padding and the caption: “Maybe he’ll like me with an a** like this.” Chyna was also tagged in the latter post.

2. She Got In a Fight With Swae Lee’s Rumored Side Chick KB Tate

Ortiz made headlines on April 6, 2018, when she got in a physical altercation with Swae Lee’s rumored side chick, KB Tate. According to EurWeb, Tate wound up with an expensive purse that Swae had originally given to Ortiz, and the two women fought each other outside of a club. The video shows Ortiz grabbing the purse away from Tate after the fight is over. Tate took to Instagram a few days later to explain what happened and to accuse Ortiz of threatening her safety.

“I’ve been laying low on going out since November because of @marliesiaortiz and her friends,” she wrote. “She’s threatened us and I have a few friends who don’t even want to go out with me because they don’t want to get involved!! (I don’t blame them.) This isn’t fair for me. I shouldn’t have to live my life this way. I’ve jeopardized my career, my image, my credibility, and my sanity.”

Ortiz refuted Tate’s claims, saying that she was the one who instigated their feud. “I went to someone like my brother’s party,” she said. “I was getting in my care [sic] she ran up on me and hit me first then all of this happened. We didn’t break into a fight any where I was on my phone and her and 3 of her friends jumped me and broke my phone.”

3. She Reportedly Dated Steelers Running Back Le’Veon Ball

Earlier this year, Ortiz dated NFL player Le’Veon Ball. Their relationship was confirmed by TMZ on July 31, as the two were spotted partying together at a Miami strip club. Ortiz is not the only women that’s involved with Ball, however. According to Bossip, she’s openly sharing the running back with another woman named Giana Milani. They both appeared on Ball’s Snapchat on August 1, with the caption “Mine” written above them.

While the details of their relationship have remained scarce, with neither Ball nor Ortiz discussing it publicly, they were said to have been dating as recently as last month. In a profile for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the journalist mentions that Ball and Ortiz were still an item. There are no posts of the couple on their respective Instagram accounts.

4. She Briefly Got Back Together With Swae Lee In September

Despite the drama between them, Ortiz and Swae Lee briefly got back together last month. Ortiz posted a series of Instagram messages that explained why she chose to forgive the rapper. “People make mistakes its life,” she wrote. “Only true friends and real ones will understand that feeling though honestly.”

She continued, writing: “Moral of the story is, say what you want to say about me and my relationship call me names call me dumb call him names call him dumb what ever you want. But you don’t know me. I’m always here. Forever no matter what. And that’s not dumb. That’s how you think when you love somebody. Stop living for others opinions and live for yours.” The couple also posted a graphic photo of Swae kissing Ortiz’s breasts on Instagram Live, which you can check out here.

Ortiz and Swae were believed to have still been together when she took to Instagram on Wednesday to accuse him of being abusive. It’s unclear when they broke up.

5. She Posted a Photo of Herself After Swae Lee Allegedly Hit Her

Ortiz claimed that Swae Lee constantly called her names when they were together and that the sustained verbal abuse caused her to start cutting herself. “I cut myself. Because he makes me feel ugly,” she wrote. “He makes me feel ugly and worthless and calls me a b*tch all the time… I’ve never felt this alone.”

She then tagged Swae on Instagram Live and wrote that she was “tired” of his behavior “He’s mentally and physically abusive,” she added. “I’m HURT. You BROKE ME. You RUINED ME. You KNEW I was innocent and you PLAYED me.” She begged her friends and followers to make sure that Swae doesn’t attend her funeral. “Please don’t let @swaelee attend my funeral only posting this so everyone knows I don’t want him there,” she wrote.

Ortiz concluded her series of posts with a photo of her face after Swae allegedly hit her. “Sometimes being hit back ain’t worth it,” she wrote, before thanking a friend of hers for covering the wound up. “Thank you @brows_by_lana for fixing the scars in my eyebrows after this.” Swae Lee has yet to respond to these accusations.