‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’: Meet the Cast

Friends & Family Hustle is the latest reality series to star T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris. The series airs tonight on VH1 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and sees the couple take on personal and professional challenges with the help of their loved ones.

The series follows T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which ran for six seasons on VH1 and following the Harris family as the former returned home from a 12 month prison sentence. Read on to meet the ensemble cast of Friends & Family Hustle below.

T.I.

T.I. aka Clifford Harris is an Atlanta rapper and songwriter. He’s released nine albums over the course of his career and notched several hit singles, including “Bring Em Out”, “Whatever You Like”, “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna, “Dead and Gone” featuring Justin Timberlake, and “No Mediocre” featuring Iggy Azalea.

T.I. has also had a successful career as an actor. He made his debut in 2006’s ATL and has since appeared in popular films like American Gangster, Takers, Identity Thief, Ant-Man, and its 2018 sequel, Ant-Man & the Wasp. He’s set to be in the upcoming horror film Monster Hunter.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is a Georgian singer and songwriter. She rose to fame as part of the R&B group Xscape, who released hit singles like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Who Can I Run To” during the 1990s. Tiny also won a Grammy Award for co-writing TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Tiny has since become a familiar face on reality TV, starring in the shows Tiny & Toya for BET and The Family Hustle. She married T.I. in 2010 and the couple have three children together: King Harris, Major Philant Harris and Heiress Diana Harris. Tiny also has a daughter, Zonnique Jailee Pullins, from a previous marriage.

Toya Wright

Toya Wright is a New Orleans actress and author. She was married to rapper Lil Wayne from 2004 to 2006, and they have one child together, Reginae Carter. She rose to prominence with the BET series Tiny & Toya, as well as the spinoff series Toya: A Family Affair.

In addition to her TV career, Wright has published three books. The first is called Priceless Inspiration, the second is a memoir titled In My Own Words… My Real Reality, and the third is a fictional novel titled How To Lose A Husband.

Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter is a singer and rapper hailing from New Orleans. She was formerly of the girl group OMG, and is currently signed to Lil Wayne’s label, Young Money Records. Carter released her first single, “Mind Going Crazy,” in 2014, and was featured on the track “Famous” off her father’s new album Tha Carter V.

Carter was a main cast member on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she left the WE TV series after she and Toya Wright felt that she was being misrepresented. She’s believed to be dating fellow rapper YFN Lucci.

LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett is a Texas singer and actress. She’s best known for being a member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child alongside Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. She left the group in 2000 to pursue a solo career, and has since released three studio albums.

Luckett has also pursued a career as an actress. She had a recurring role on the second season of the HBO TV series Treme, and appeared on the third season of the VH1 series Single Ladies.

Tommicus Walker

Tommicus Walker is a Texas entrepreneur and businessman. He married LeToya Luckett in 2017, and the couple have since announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

Friends & Family Hustle will mark the first time that Walker has appeared on a reality series. On the official Instagram page, the couple state that they’ll be trying to “balance it all — moving, marriage, and a baby on the way” throughout the series.