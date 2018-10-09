Tamra Judge’s Husband Eddie’s Health & Heart Surgery Status

Over the course of the season on Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge’s very athletic husband, Eddie, has been fighting, what seems like, an uphill battle. And, according to Tamra, Eddie is currently recovering from his sixth heart surgery to treat his atrial fibrillation, as Tamra told People. Bravo TV reported that Eddie’s a-fib is an irregular and often rapid heart rate and some of the surgeries he underwent to fix it were cardioversions and cardiac ablations.

Though Eddie is currently on the mend, Tamra has admitted to Us Weekly that she is sometimes terrified that her husband could end up dead. Tamra lamented, “I have to stay strong, but I’m super scared because I’m just afraid what if? What if? What if he has a heart attack? He has a stroke? All these things. Like the other day, he wouldn’t wake up. His alarm was going off and he was just laying there so peaceful. I’m like, ‘Eddie!’ And he was just laying there. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he died!’ I’m like, ‘Eddie!’ Like that.”

Tamra continued, “I always have this fear like something bad’s going to happen to him, so it’s kind of scary, but I try to be a little bit more positive than that.” Fortunately, Eddie was okay.

Recently, Tamra revealed that her husband is doing better and is off of his heart medication, for the first time in about a year. He is solely on blood thinners. Tamra told Us Weekly that switching doctors halfway through Eddie’s treatment was one of the best decisions they could have made. She explained that, “Eddie’s problem was he has persistent a-fib, possibly a heart condition for many years [and he] didn’t know about it. They had to go into an area of his heart that they don’t like to, as the doctor put it, normally to go. It’s called the left atrial appendage and they usually go into old women’s hearts. So he was not the candidate. He said, ‘We’ll do it if we have to, but there’s other long-term problems when you go in there.’ We’re dealing with that now.”

Family friend and RHOC co-star Shannon Beador weighed in on Eddie’s progress as well, telling The Daily Dish, “He’s feeling better. He just went on his first bike ride recently and nothing happened afterwards, so that’s a really positive sign. Hopefully [he’s on the mend], yes!”

In other big news for the couple, they have decided to sell the home they were moving into when Eddie started undergoing all of his treatments. They decorated and renovated it, only to decide to start anew, according to Bustle. The house was featured on this season of Real Housewives of Orange County. The house has been listed on Realtor.com for $1.8 million and upon putting the house up for sale, Tamra wrote the following message on Instagram: