“I Did Something Bad”: Twitter Reacts to Taylor Swift’s AMA Performance

Taylor Swift has largely stayed away from Hollywood ever since she released Reputation, her sixth studio album. She hasn’t given interviews or attended award shows- but this week, she’s launched herself back into the public eye, first with a highly unusual display of politics on Instagram, and second with a larger-than-life opening performance at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Swift performed “I Did Something Bad” to open the show, and naturally Twitter exploded with commentary as soon as she took the stage.
Here’s what you need to know.
Some Twitter Users Absolutely Loved Swift’s Performance
Other Twitter Users Weren’t So Impressed
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook