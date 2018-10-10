“I Did Something Bad”: Twitter Reacts to Taylor Swift’s AMA Performance

Taylor Swift has largely stayed away from Hollywood ever since she released Reputation, her sixth studio album. She hasn’t given interviews or attended award shows- but this week, she’s launched herself back into the public eye, first with a highly unusual display of politics on Instagram, and second with a larger-than-life opening performance at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Swift performed “I Did Something Bad” to open the show, and naturally Twitter exploded with commentary as soon as she took the stage.

Here’s what you need to know.

Some Twitter Users Absolutely Loved Swift’s Performance

IM GOING TO WATCH THIS OVER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN!!! AHHHHH IM STILL SHOOK!!!!!#AMAs @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/9HatT2EYwo — 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔰🐍ℜ𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫•ts7 tour indy (@DarianSchmaeng) October 10, 2018

@taylorswift13 JUST DID THAT AND WE ARE NOT OK pic.twitter.com/v5KNwXbkeM — Katelyn (@screamingcolor3) October 10, 2018

WHEN YOURE JUST TRYING TO ENJOY #TaylorSwiftAMAs but you’re in the middle of a hurricane 😅@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/X8m0PnJ0Ln — Chase 🖤 (@heychaselol) October 10, 2018

i wanna kill an ex boyfriend to taylor swifts opening #AMA song. never heard it, never heard the album. but i feel it. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — vic rosete (@VicRosete) October 10, 2018

Other Twitter Users Weren’t So Impressed

THE WORLD WASN'T PREPARED FOR THIS VERSION OF #IDidSomethingBad #AMAs — annie | pcd (@RobstenDesires) October 10, 2018

i know taylor swift is on stage, but im trying to figure out what im watching and hearing… #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ELf6fMWhJK — kardi killmonger (@strugglations) October 10, 2018

Y’all really got Taylor swift opening? I’m already changing the channel #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ZgGNwj5Wie — wavy tyy ✨ (@tythecreator_r) October 10, 2018