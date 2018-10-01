‘Teen Mom’ OG’s New Season 8: How to Watch the 2018 Premiere Online

Season 8 of Teen Mom OG premieres tonight, in a two hour episode. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still alternative options for watching the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

If you haven’t had time to catch up on episodes from last season of Teen Mom OG, you can purchase episodes from season 7 on Amazon. In addition, if you have a cable subscription, you can sign in with your TV provider and watch episodes of Teen Mom OG on the MTV website.

Teen Mom OG premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, with fan-favorites Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood back in action. Last season, the show parted ways with longtime cast member Farrah Abraham and with her absence, the show has taken on two new cast members.

Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd are the new moms in the mix, though Floyd was not a teen mother. She had a baby with Cory Wharton, who may know from MTV’s shows The Real World and The Challenge series. The plot description of tonight’s premiere episode is titled “Welcome to the Family” and the synopsis of the episode states, “Bristol returns home after a weekend away and has a heated argument with her husband; Cheyenne and Cory’s close co-parenting relationship causes issues with Cheyenne’s boyfriend, Zach; Amber welcomes her son, James.”

Next week’s episode is called “Unconditional Love” and the episode description reads, “Cheyenne’s father finds out that her boyfriend, Zach, lives with her; Maci has an awkward handoff with Ryan’s mom, Jen; Amber realizes that, despite her joy as a new mom, she still struggles with depression.”

When Cheyenne and Bristol were revealed to be joining the show, they were initially met with mixed reviews from the OG cast members. Since then, however, the other stars have changed their tunes, though Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, has voiced that he thinks the casting of Bristol Palin is “weird.” According to Us Weekly, he said that, “Do I think it’s weird as hell? Absolutely. Do I think it’s a really, like, not a good decision for the franchise? Yeah. But that’s out of my control.”

In an interview with The Blast, former star Farrah Abraham dished on her thoughts about Bristol’s appearing on the show. Abraham said that, “I think it’s great. I do feel like I’m watching an episode of Girl, Interrupted now. She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline … I wish them all the best and it is a job — not where you make friends.”