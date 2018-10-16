‘The Conners’ Cast 2018 Welcomes DJ’s Wife

With the cancelation of Roseanne and the elimination of the show’s matriarch, spinoff show The Conners has sprouted up in the show’s place. All of the revival’s cast members, along with the show’s veterans, have returned, minus Roseanne Barr, who was fired over an offensive tweet she posted online.

On the premiere episode of The Conners, some blasts from the past appear as well. Roseanne fans may remember characters Chuck, Crystal, and Roseanne’s mother, Beverly. Each of them are present on episode 1. At some point this season, more familiar faces will appear as well. The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki will return as character “David”, who is Darlene’s ex-husband. He also popped up on the show’s revival. When David comes back, he will have a new girlfriend with him, played by Juliette Lewis, according to CNN.

In addition to all the guest stars appearing on the show, there is also a new main cast member and a major part of the family in the mix. Let’s go back to introduce you … When character DJ was a young boy on the original Roseanne series, he was hesitant to kiss a classmate in a school play because she was black. Flash forward to the Roseanne revival, DJ went on to get married to this former classmate and the two have a daughter together. DJ Conner’s wife, Geena, was on active duty in the military, so she wasn’t present on the Roseanne revival. But, ABC News has reported that she will be a main cast member on The Conners.

DJ’s military veteran wife, Geena, is played by Maya Lynne Robinson. Showrunner and executive producer Bruce Helford, told ABC that Geena’s character will bring conservative views to the show. He explained, “Viewers old and new will enjoy seeing how her ‘military-style’ discipline meshes with the Conners’ more laid-back attitude.”

Helford also talked about why he believes it’s important for viewers to not pass judgment on the show before they watch it, since some Roseanne fans have voiced they will not watch the show without Roseanne Barr on it. Helford explained to Variety that, “We want people to watch the show and see what happens and how we [wrote Roseanne off]. You don’t want to be flip about how you do this. A lot of people cared about that character and it’s separate from whatever feelings they had about the person and her political views and the things she said. We wanted to honor that character. People can have their opinions after that.”

Another show head and main cast member, Sara Gilbert also urged fans to put their opinions aside until at least after the premiere, when she appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the show. In addition, Gilbert said that when it comes to the cast, “We’ve always been fortunate to be able to represent a working-class family on television, tell stories through love, through humor, heartache and happiness and we didn’t want to stop doing that and giving that to our audience.”

Tune in on Tuesday nights, on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT or 7 p.m. CT, to watch The Conners.