‘The Flash’ Season 5 Cast Spoilers

The Season 5 premiere of The Flash is airing tonight, and that means it’s time to get caught up on who is joining the cast this season. Here’s what we know so far about the cast for Season 5. THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any information about the new season. This post will include spoilers about how Season 4 ended.

Many of our cast favorites will be returning to Season 5. That includes Barry (of course), Iris, Cisco, Cecile and Joe and their new baby, Caitlin, and more. Here are details on some returning characters and new characters.

Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) will be back. If you recall, he was “killed” in Season 4 but it turned out he was just stuck in The Thinker’s mind. He was able to regain control of his body in the Season 4 finale. He will be back again this season. Now he’s been upgraded to a series regular.

Tom Cavanaugh is returning as Harrison Wells, but it appears that he will be a new Wells. Last season Wells lost his intelligence, but he was OK with it because it allowed him to be more balanced and emotionally connect with others. He left to see his daughter, and it looks like he won’t be coming back, if rumors are true. This new Wells is described as a “Sherloque Wells.”

Daniel Cudmore is listed for the Season 5 premiere as Gridlock. He’s going to be a new villain. He’s trying to ruin his former boss’s mayoral campaign and is using tech he created to become a supervillain.

Nora West-Allen is the big newcomer whom we saw in a few scenes in Season 4 (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy.) She’s trying to get back to her own timeline, but if she’s anything like her dad, there will be some pretty big complications. Since she’s been upgraded to a series regular, we can expect her to be sticking around.

Chris Klein will be portraying Cicada in Season 5. He’s the new villain and also goes by the alias of David Hersch. (You may remember Chris Klein from appearances on We Are Soldiers, American Pie, Wilfred, The Grinder, TRON Uprising, Welcome to the Captain, or Election, and many other appearances) Cicada can absorb other people’s life force. He’s described as a “blue collar metahuman” and his appearance will be tied to Nora’s.

Kelynan Lonsdale will be back as Wally West, but only for a few episodes. He’ll be in the Season 5 premiere, but then will only appear in two other episodes in Season 5. Newsarama reported that he has a “really cool” story, but it’s unclear if his exit will be permanent.

Kiana Madeira is playing the role of Spencer Young/Spin. Deadline reported that Spin will be “a young aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there is a new hero in Central City.”

Eduard Witzke is appearing as playing Sterling Brooks in Season 5 for at least two episodes.

Susan Walters is back as Dr. Carol Tannhauser, Caitlin’s mom. We may learn more about Caitlin’s backstory and how she became Killer Frost.

Troy James will portray Peter Merkel/Rag Doll in Season 5 Episode 5, TV Insider reported. Merkel is a real-life contortionist playing a villain who’s an interesting counterpart to Ralph.

Troy James has been cast as Ragdoll in The CW’s ‘THE FLASH’ Season 5. (Source: @TVInsider) pic.twitter.com/goQVQr9fGx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 24, 2018

Kyle Secor will be Dr. Thomas Snow, Caitlin’s dad, Entertainment Weekly reported. We haven’t heard too much about her dad yet except for a flashback that revealed Caitlin had superpowers as a child, so this should be an interesting backstory for Caitlin and Killer Frost. Snow is described as a very intelligent geneticist who has been “MIA” for decades, and is just now returning to Central City. He’s also hiding a secret.

ICYMI: The Flash – Season 5 – Kyle Secor to Recurhttps://t.co/UzERPVHFS4 pic.twitter.com/GekxPJAcdB — SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) August 22, 2018

Who are you most looking forward to seeing on Season 5?