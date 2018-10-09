‘The Flash’ Season 5 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Tonight is the Season 5 premiere of The Flash. Considering how last season ended and the cliffhangers that fans have been theorizing about all summer, you’ll likely want to watch the episode as soon as it airs. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Flash tonight.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Flash premiere airs tonight, Tuesday October 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the episode, you can watch it later on The CW’s website or app.

TV CHANNEL FOR THE FLASH: To find out what channel The Flash is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: If you want to see a live stream, visit Heavy’s story here for more details.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the episode reads: “Barry and Iris try to return an unexpected guest from the future to her timeline.” The episode is called “Nora.” Obviously this will be about Nora Allen-West, who was revealed in the Season 4 finale to be Barry and Iris’ future daughter. She said that she made some big mistakes by traveling back in time (a problem that Barry is pretty familiar with himself.)

HOW SEASON 4 ENDED:

Here’s quick refresher on how Season 4 ended. Barry Allen and his team defeated The Thinker in Season 4, and it was not an easy feat. He was ahead of them almost every step of the way. In the process of defeating him, they were able to save Ralph, whom the team thought was permanently dead. He was actually hiding in DeVoe’s mind and was able to regain control of his body.

With a change of heart, Marlize destroys DeVoe’s chair before after he transferred his consciousness, killing him. But DeVoe had a dead man’s switch that activated a sequence to destroy Central City with a satellite downpour. Barry, with the help of a Mystery Speedster later revealed to be his future daughter Nora Allen-West, stops the satellites in time.

Sadly, Harry is not able to regain his intelligence. He says he is fine with it because he can now be more balanced and in touch with his emotional side, and thus bond better with people, including his daughter. So he leaves to reunite with his daughter. It’s unclear if this Harry will be back or if Team Flash will get a new Harry in Season 5.

During a party for Joe and Cecile’s new daughter, Jenna Marie West, the mystery woman arrives and announces her identity as Barry and Iris’ future daughter. But she said that much like her father, she made a big mistake by traveling back in time. And with that, we were left with a cliffhanger.