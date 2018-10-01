‘The Voice’ 2018 Schedule for Season 15 Blind Auditions

The Voice 2018 premiered last week, with its 15th season of the show. The show returns with its usual, two-night schedule. There is a new batch of hopefuls in the mix, competing for just one winning spot at the end. Read on for the rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch, the judges, and the show’s new companion series, which could definitely alter the outcome of season 15.

“THE VOICE” 2018 TIME & SCHEDULE: The two-part premiere of The Voice season 15 aired last week. The show will air twice per week, for the season, though highlights episodes may air on Wednesday nights, after rounds of the show come to an end. The show kicks off with the battle rounds, and then goes into the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.

The show airs on the NBC network. Be sure to check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel the NBC network airs on in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

“THE VOICE” 2018 JUDGES & HOST: This season’s judges, also known as the coaches, on The Voice are made up of familiar faces, returning as coaches. Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine are all back. Next season, though, Hudson will exit the show and John Legend will step in as a 2019 coach. This is not unusual for the show, as it often switches judges in and out, depending on the season and the judges’ schedules. Carson Daly, once again, has returned as the host of the show. An, when it comes to the celebrity guests who come aboard as mentors this season, they include Keith Urban, Cee Lo Green, Halsey and Thomas Rhett.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 15 CONTESTANTS SO FAR: Two episodes of the blind auditions have aired so far this season. Each of the teams have already begun to form. Read on for the contestants who have made it through so far and what teams they are on.

Team Adam Levine consists of singers Tyke James, RADHA, and DeAndre Nico. Kelly Clarkson’s team has artists Sarah Grace, Mikele Buck, and Claire DeJean so far. Singers Tyshawn Colquitt, Patrique Fortson, and Kennedy Holmes are on Jennifer Hudson’s team. And, Blake Shelton has the most artists on his team so far. His team is made up of Mercedes Ferreira-Dias, Kameron Marlowe, Keith Paluso, Michael Lee, and Dave Fenley.

This season there is also a comeback series, running throughout the course of the season, giving six cast-offs from the auditions a second chance at the competition. Kelsea Ballerini is the host and judge of the comeback series and so far, the contestants included in it are Ayanna Joni and Ele Ivory. Only one of the six who get chosen will get a spot back in the competition.

HOW TO WATCH “THE VOICE” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.