‘The Voice’ Season 15 Battle Rounds Schedule

On tonight’s episode of The Voice, the season 15 blind auditions come to a close and the battle rounds begin. Each of the four coaches have one spot left on their teams for the blind auditions before they start putting their team members up against each other in vocal challenges. Read on for the rundown on when the battle round episodes air, what channel to watch, the teams so far, and more below.

“THE VOICE” 2018 SCHEDULE FOR BATTLE ROUNDS: The Voice season 15 airs twice per week, for the battle rounds. The show kicked off with blind auditions, and the Battle Rounds are second, followed by the Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. The four-part Battle Round episodes will air on October 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd.

The show airs, as always, on the NBC network. Be sure to check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel the NBC network airs on in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 15 CONTESTANTS SO FAR: Adam Levine’s team is made up of Tyke James, RADHA, DeAndre Nico, Steve Memmolo, Anthony Arya, Reagan Strange, Fousheé, Natalie Brady, Jarred Matthew, Jake Wells, and Funsho. Team Kelly Clarkson includes singers Sarah Grace, Mikele Buck, Claire DeJean, Chevel Shepherd, Delaney Silvernell, Kymberli Joye, SandyRedd, OneUp, Erika Zade, Cody Ray Raymond, and Abby Cates. Jennifer Hudson’s team consists of Tyshawn Colquitt, Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, Franc West, Audri Bartholomew, Natasia Greycloud, MaKenzie Thomas, Mike Parker, Zaxai, Colton Smith, and Lela. Team Blake Shelton is made up of artists including Mercedes Ferreira-Dias, Kameron Marlowe, Keith Paluso, Michael Lee, Dave Fenley, Rachel Messer, Chris Kroeze, Joey Green, Kayley Hill, Kirk Jay, and Caeland Garner.

When it comes to The Comeback Series, Kelsea Ballerini has six contestants vying to regain a spot in the competition. The contestants are Ayanna Joni, Ele Ivory, Lynnea Moorer, Wyatt Rivers, Sam Robbins, and Madison Cain. Ballerini will pair up the six “Comeback Artists” into three “battle pairings” to go head to head in a battle round. Ballerini determines the winner of each battle. After the battle rounds, the three winners will move forward to the Comeback Stage Finals. Each of these singers will perform a final song and based on their performances, Ballerini will pick two final artists to perform live for America’s votes. Only one of the six cast-offs will earn their way into the top 13 this season.

