‘The Voice’ Season 15 Teams: 2018 Knockout Contestants

"The Voice" 2018 Winners

It's season 15 of The Voice and the judges are heading into the knockout rounds with each of their teams. All four of the judges have previously appeared on the show as coaches and now they have enlisted the help of superstar Mariah Carey, who joins season 15 as a key adviser to the contestants. Judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are long-running coaches and champions on the show, while Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have also been judges on the show before this season. So, the show is full of familiar faces.

Along the way, Kelsea Ballerini has also joined the franchise as a host and somewhat of a fifth coach, on a companion series that has been featuring cast-offs from this season's blind auditions on The Voice. These cast-offs continue to battle it out for a spot in the live shows, on a companion series titled The Comeback Stage.

Now that the battle rounds are over and the knockouts begin, the judges will have one more opportunity to steal contestants that get eliminated during the competition. With that said, let's get to know each of the teams so far, as the competition continues, starting with The Comeback Stage companion series.

"The Comeback Stage" Contestants

Kelsea Ballerini has been the face of The Comeback Stage, as the show's host and the judge of the six competing cast-offs. These cast-offs performed for the blind auditions but didn't make it through, so this has been their second chance to return to The Voice. But, there is only one spot available for one of them to jump into the live shows. Throughout this side competition, the contestants have been battling it out, vocally. Whoever is the winner of The Comeback Stage, will make it back onto The Voice and into the top 13.

The six contestants who have been singing on the digital series are Ayanna Joni, Ele Ivory, Lynnea Moorer, Wyatt Rivers, Sam Robbins, and Madison Cain. Two of these contestants have been eliminated thus far. Madison Cain went up against Ayanna Joni, but it was Joni who won. Cain performed the song "You and I", while Joni performed "Dangerous Woman", but Cain ended up losing the battle and she was eliminated. Madison Cain was actually the last cast-off to join the digital series. She is 24 years old and from Sausalito, California. Meanwhile, Joni is 29 years old and is from Yonkers, New York. She appeared on the premiere episode of the show this season.

The other contestant who has been eliminated in Sam Robbins. Robbins performed the song "Ain't Too Proud To Beg" in a battle against Wyatt Rivers, who sang "One Call Away". Ultimately, Rivers won the battle. Singer Wyatt Rivers is a 22-year-old artist from Durham, North Carolina, who performed the song "River" for his original blind audition and Sam Robbins is a 21-year-old from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who performed "Time in a Bottle" during the blinds.

