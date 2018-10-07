The Walking Dead Spoilers: Season 9 Premiere Recap & Review

Season 9 Episode 1 of The Walking Dead has premiered, and thanks to AMC Premiere, fans were able to watch the episode 24 hours early. Heavy took advantage of this and can report back that the premiere was absolutely phenomenal. Although the episode didn’t have any truly earth-shattering moments, it was deep in character development, had a few scenes that left you at the edge of your seat, and had some moments that really touched viewers’ hearts. Below is a recap and review of the Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead. So of course, this article will have major spoilers from here on.

The episode had a natural feel that the show has been missing for awhile. The dialogue feels greatly improved, and scenes flow much better. Although there were still some moments when I wondered why the characters were putting themselves in certain positions, the episode was overall a solid 4 out 5 stars. The plot moved along at a good pace, while also taking time to really flesh out the characters’ struggles. Even Daryl had more lines than he’s had in a long time.

The episode begins with an obvious time jump. The best clue we have regarding how much time has passed is Judith’s age. But we actually don’t have to guess, because the time jump was revealed in The Walking Dead Season 9 preview special. About 18 months have passed since Season 8 concluded. (Tom Payne, who plays Jesus, revealed the exact length of time for fans.)

One of the first people we see is Ronan from The 100, who is now Justin on The Walking Dead. This actor has actually had a number of significant roles (Agents of Shield, Black Sails), so don’t expect this to be a bit role. More is coming from him. There’s a montage of different scenes, and then we’re in Washington, D.C., where it appears a walker fell asleep against a car and suddenly woke up. (Do walkers sleep?)

And that’s when we see the beautiful new intro/opening credits. For the first time, the show has changed its opening credits dramatically. Rewatch the new opening credits below.

At one point, the intro pans out more to show us that mysterious helicopter that Jadis was connected to. That’s likely from the Commonwealth, I’d guess.

And we pan away from the horses to crosses and a sword in the ground and Carl’s hat. :(

And now it’s time to continue with the show.

Our main characters are making a supply run to Washington, D.C., where they visit the Smithsonian in a pretty intense scene. Everyone is putting their lives at risk to drag a wagon over a glass floor while a bunch of walkers loom beneath, very hungry. I wondered from time to time if this was worth it. Couldn’t they make their own wagon, worst case scenario, rather than go through all this for one? The seeds are certainly worthwhile, but you wouldn’t have to risk breaking through a glass floor in the process.

YES, the woman you see talking to Gabriel during this scene is Jadis, now going by Anne. She looks completely different and acts completely different. Those bowlcut bangs are gone, and so is her weird accent. But she’s still hiding secrets.

For that matter, Gabriel is different now too, but he’s embraced his new self.

In the process of trying to rescue the wagon, Ezekiel falls through the floor and is just barely saved from the walkers beneath. That’s when we officially learn that he and Carol are a couple now. :) They are absolutely adorable. Their back-and-forth banter later when he proposes is adorable too. I’m definitely on team Carzekiel. After waht

A bridge is out for unknown reasons, and as a result, a guy in a blue shirt dies when he tries to help free a horse before the walkers attack. Despite knowing nothing about him, Maggie’s brokenhearted response to his death really hit me. And no, she wasn’t calling him “kid” over and over. His name is Ken.

We soon learn that Tammy and Earl are Ken’s parents, and they’re heartbroken. They feel this was all worthless because so much of what they worked for is just going to the Saviors anyway. :( And they’re mad at Maggie. Maggie understands their grief and isn’t offended.

Later, Alden sings at the funeral. Alden was the member of the Saviors who was held hostage by Hilltop, but ended up siding with Maggie. So he got to stick around. He was singing the lyrics to The Last Rose of Summer, a poem by Irish poet Thomas Moore. The end of the poem reads: “So soon may I follow, When friendships decay, And from Love’s shining circle The gems drop away. When true hearts lie withered, And fond ones are flown, Oh! who would inhabit This bleak world alone?”

The poem has been set to music numerous times, most recently in the movie Three Billboards, which begins with a version performed by Renee Fleming.

We also learn that somehow, Gregory is still alive, which is weird to me.

Meanwhile, we see that at the Sanctuary, a lot of people practically worship Rick (and Daryl has been leading the group here.) Neither of them are too comfortable with the hero worship, however. But there’s still a group of secret folks who want Negan back.

We soon learn that Daryl really just wants to be with his friends again and not lead the Sanctuary anymore. He wants to see Maggie and her baby Hershel, and he just wants to check out for awhile. He’s kind of lonely. Carol picks up on it and offers to lead the Sanctuary for him so he can take a break. He offers to stay with her, but she says that she doesn’t need him to. They talk about Ezekiel’s proposal, and he’s happy for her. I honestly think this may be the most Daryl’s talked since his scenes with Beth. They have a pretty sweet moment that might give #Caryl fans some hope still, but I think Carol just sees Daryl as her younger brother, but has a real love for him in that sense.

This episode was great at delving into character relationships. The interactions between Michonne and Rick were natural and authentic too. I love how she made fun of him for being the Great Rick Grimes.

Gregory, meanwhile, is up to his old tricks. He’s claiming that Maggie rigged the election with Jesus’ help. He convinces Maggie (in a very Dr. Smith from Lost in Space kind of way) that Glenn’s tomb was defaced. When she goes, she’s attacked by Earl. Then she confronts Gregory, who attacks her too. And Enid is knocked out in the melee.

Maggie goes to Rick and demands that the Sanctuary doesn’t take such a big cut. She’s ready to take the lead now, like Rick promised he would let her. When she returns to Hilltop, she’s ready to make the tough decisions.

Yes, she’s going to hang Gregory. (I’m surprised he lives this long.) Daryl is the one who carries out her orders, slapping a horse so it will run away and Gregory will hang. Michonne is there and tries to stop the whole thing when she sees two kids watching, but Rick holds her back. This is Maggie’s decision, and rightly so. Maggie tells the crowd: “This is not the beginning of something. I don’t want to go through this again.”

And then the episode ends.

The premiere for Season 9 was well done, authentic, and intense. It set off on a higher quality tone in many ways than Season 8, and pulled the viewers right back in. I care about the characters again. And yes, Maggie’s death sentence on Gregory might have reminded people a bit of Negan, but it was necessary. Maggie is ready to take the reins and do what has to be done. But unlike Negan (or Rick for that matter), she will know where the line should be drawn.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments below.