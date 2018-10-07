‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

The Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead is finally airing tonight. It feels like it’s been forever since we last saw the show. When Season 8 ended, Morgan had left and immediately appeared on Fear the Walking Dead. He won’t be back for Season 9 of The Walking Dead, but many of our other favorite characters are returning. However, as AMC has been advertising almost non-stop, another favorite will be leaving very soon. You’ll likely want to watch tonight’s episode as soon as it airs, so read on for all the details.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Walking Dead airs tonight, Sunday, October 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The episode runs until 10:26 p.m. Eastern, lasting 86 minutes. And prior to the show airing, AMC is airing a marathon of The Walking Dead so fans can get all caught up.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

OFFICIAL AMC SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the episode reads: “Rick and his group make a risky run into Washington, D.C. to search for artifacts they will need to build the civilization he and Carl envisioned.” The title of the episode is “A New Beginning.”

Fans are wondering if we’ll see Negan tonight, since he’s appeared in quite a few advertisements for the new season. They’re also wondering just how much time will have passed, and what new issues Rick will be dealing with now that the war with the Saviors has ended.

After the finale airs, Talking Dead will air immediately.