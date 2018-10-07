‘The Walking Dead’ Timeline: How Far Ahead Is the Show Since Last Season?

The Walking Dead timeline is a little hard to keep up with, especially since Season 9 Episode 1 is jumping forward in time yet again. Just how far ahead are we from last season, and how far are we since Episode 1, when Rick first realized the apocalypse had started? Read on for details. This post has spoilers for the current time jump. We will also have some spoilers for later in the season but will warn you before those are shared.

It’s Been 18 Months Since Season 8 Ended

Yes, it’s been 18 months since Season 8 concluded. At times it might feel longer than that (especially considering how old Judith looks), but that is all the time that’s passed since the Season 8 finale and the Season 9 premiere.

The length of the time jump was revealed in The Walking Dead Season 9 preview special, when we were told by Tom Payne, who plays Jesus, that about 18 months have passed since Season 8 concluded.

The Walking Dead’s Twitter Account Claims About Two Years Have Passed Since Episode 1

If you’re wondering about The Walking Dead timeline and just how far we are into the apocalypse, wonder no more. The show’s official Twitter account confirmed the timeline before Season 9 began.

Day 0 of the apocalypse vs Day 632. #TWD pic.twitter.com/rpDgwvbcgr — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 11, 2018

In a tweet released on September 11, the official Twitter account showed a photo of Rick from Day 0 compared to a photo of Rick from Day 632. So if you can identify what point in time that photo of Rick to the right was taken, you can know where we are in the apocalypse.

But if this is a recent photo, it wouldn’t make much sense. That would mean it’s only been about two years since the zombie apocalypse started, which would mean that Carl only aged two years. And we all know that Carl aged a lot more than just two years. He definitely wasn’t just about 12 years old in Season 8. (If you recall, when Rick and Shane talked about wanting to teach Carl to shoot a gun, Lori protested that he was only 10 years old.)

But according to The Walking Dead Wiki, Season 8 really did end on Day 627 and the show will be at 18 months later when it returns. (And Fear the Walking Dead would be at approximately Day 830 when the season ended, which means that The Walking Dead would return to being ahead of Fear in the timeline again.)

If this doesn’t make much sense to you considering Carl’s age, I definitely agree with you.

SPOILERS About the Rest of The Walking Dead Season 9

Now here is the part where we start sharing some spoilers and rumors about the rest of The Walking Dead Season 9, beyond the premiere episode and all the way to Episode 8. So only read on if you’re OK with being spoiled.

There are rumors that The Walking Dead will have a second time jump about halfway through Season 9, around Episode 6. This rumor is that the time jump will be five to six years and changing things significantly in the show. The information came from TSDF (The Spoiling Dead Fans), which have given reliable spoilers rumors in the past.