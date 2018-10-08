Theresa Caputo & Husband Larry Divorce Update – Larry Has a Girlfriend

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo and her estranged husband, Larry, are currently going through a divorce, some of which will play out on season 13 of the show, according to People. After physically not seeing each other for nine months, the two reunited on-screen, to discuss the nature of their relationship. Splitting after three decades together is understandably difficult for the former couple.

The couple split in 2017, but they officially filed for divorce in April 2018. For the past year, they have been living on opposite coasts – Larry in Los Angeles and Theresa in New York, as reported by Extra.

While the two have been trying to move on from the marriage, Larry has definitely moved forward in his dating life. Larry spoke with TMZ, revealing that he actually has a new girlfriend. People reported that Larry revealed, “I have moved on. I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

In addition to dating, it appears that Larry has been focusing on his fitness, posting photos of his body and gym pics on his Instagram account. No photos of Larry’s new relationship have been posted on his social media.

Over the summer, People reported that Larry had caught the media up on his split from wife Theresa. Larry discussed the following:

I’ve been here 9 months now. The separation was a three-month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. It’s not finalized, I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at. I know she’s doing well, I’m happy — We’ve moved on with our lives.

The Caputos announced their separation in a joint statement, in December 2017. Together, they stated, “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family.” Following up the statement, Theresa reached out to fans on Twitter, thanking them for the love during her split reveal. Theresa tweeted, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time. One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

As for what went wrong in the couple’s relationship, Larry admitted that, “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard … As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.” Larry opened up about the break up reasons in an interview with E! News.

Theresa and Larry Caputo married in 1989 and, together, they have two children.