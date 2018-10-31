‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Will Kate Lose Her Baby Again?

On last week’s episode of This Is Us, fans learned some exciting baby news: Kate’s pregnant! The question now is whether or not she’s going to suffer another miscarriage.

In an interview with People last November about portraying the miscarriage, actor Chrissy Metz said, “As a woman, I’ve never been in that situation, so it was difficult for me to be in that space, but because there’s so much empathy, I tried to incorporate so much understanding of when you want something so desperately and you finally conceive a life. You don’t know when to bring it up or how to bring it up. You feel like there was something to be done or that you weren’t good enough to have a child. You lost the baby. It’s not just about conceiving but bringing the baby to term and getting ready, there are so many layers to a pregnancy that just aren’t discussed because people are really afraid to talk about it, and it’s not glamorous and it’s not fun. It’s not something people are ecstatic to talk about.”

While This Is Us is known to welcome the tears, it seems all signs are pointing towards a successful pregnancy for Kate. As always, however, the couple is likely to experience some bumps in the road. Toby’s depression has offered some difficulties so far.

When Kate learned she was pregnant last week, Toby had been off his meds for five weeks. He did his best to be excited for Kate and their baby news, but immediately devolved and had a breakdown– a result of his going off his depression meds.

In a recent interview with EW, executive producer Elizabeth Berger said about Kate’s pregnancy journey, “It’s going to be an emotional journey, especially when you’ve suffered a miscarriage. Even when something traumatic isn’t happening in the moment, you know that it could happen. So that possibility is with you with every step that you take. Then there are going to be the real medical risks that she has to deal with, so it’s definitely going to be a very emotionally loaded time, as she moves her way through this pregnancy.”

And as usual, there are other dramatic events fans have to prepare themselves for. For one thing, does Jack have another child? Who was the mystery woman teased in the trailer?

Berger recently told EW, “Our mystery woman and what transpired between her and Jack in Vietnam is currently wide open for interpretation. I can say that in the course of the season we will learn exactly what happened between Jack and Nicky in Vietnam, and also learn more about this woman. As for whether there could be another Pearson out there? You’ll have to wait and see.”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of This Is Us tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.