Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Tonight, Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong will be competing on Dancing With the Stars.

Last week, the pair was in the bottom two and was very close to getting eliminated. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Armstrong said, “I could go through every season and great dancers that have gone home really early, because if we’re not getting the right votes, if we’re not reaching the right people, we’re touchable, everybody’s touchable on this show.”

Tinashe added, “…Anything could happen every week. That’s what people tell you all the time. So, like, never get too comfortable because you never know.” However, she did admit that “it was still scary. It was definitely scary.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Tinashe, the 25-year-old is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. For four years from 2007 to 2011, Tinashe was a group member in The Stunners. She went on to record mixtapes like In Case We Die and Reverie.

In 2014, Tinashe released her debut studio album, Aquarius. She released her third studio album, Joyride, earlier this year.

The DWTS debut was a highlight for the singer- she and Armstrong secured the highest score of the night. They danced the jive to Meghan Trainor’s “I’m a Lady.”

Other celebrities this season on the show are Nikki Glaser, Evanna Lynch, and Mary Lou Retton, among others.

And what do we know about Tinashe’s partner, Brandon Armstrong? Armstrong has been dancing since he was ten-years-old and is no stranger to the Dancing With the Stars franchise. He was part of DWTS Kids Edition and won, and performed on the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night tour.

Before his time on the show, Armstrong taught dance lessons at Millenium Dance Complex in Salt Lake City.

Tonight’s trio week dances will feature some familiar faces. Amy Purdy will be dancing with Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong. The 38-year-old actress, model, and para-snowboarder was a contestant on season 18 of DWTS. She was paired with five-time champion Derek Hough.