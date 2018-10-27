Trick or Treating 2018 Halloween Times

Trick-or-treating every year on Halloween is what many children look forward to and this year, the holiday falls on a Tuesday. Most areas still have trick-or-treating on the Wednesday, but some areas have their celebrations over the weekend. Generally, times are set by town boards and city councils and usually run between 2 – 9 p.m. Below, we have gathered information some of the biggest cities around the country, with links to check out specific times or locations. Keep in mind that local grocery stores, malls, churches and schools often hold trick or treating events, so if your area is not listed, don’t worry. There are most likely plenty of trunk or treat events or trick-or-treating festivities going on. Just check with your local stores, churches, schools and community centers. Also, Zillow has a list of all the best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating across the nation. Read on for further information.

Atlanta, Georgia: AJC has reported in the past that general hours for trick-or-treating run from 4 – 9 p.m. local time, in Atlanta. If you live in the Atlanta area, you can find here previous trick or treat times to double check on when may be a good time to venture out for candy. In addition, Event Brite has a list of trick-or-treating events in the area and many of them are free. 13WMAZ also has a list of times for trick-or-treating throughout central Georgia, listed by county.

Boston, Massachusetts: Boston 25 News has reported a ton of times for locations in Massachusetts throughout the state for an idea of when to go trick or treating in 2018. Halloween New England lists events throughout Massachusetts, for the holiday, including trick-or-treating times as well and event locations.

Chicago, Illinois: Chicago has a wide range when it comes to times for trick-or-treating. On Halloween, the hours were previously reported for trick-or-treating as being from 3 – 7 p.m. in Clarendon Hills, La Grange, Oak Brook and Willowbrook, according to the Chicago Tribune in the past. The town of Northbrook previously had trick or treat hours of 4-8 p.m., so this shows that each area can vary in their official times. It’s important to check with your individual town. Or, to play it safe, you could take the average of these times and just go out from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. local time … whatever makes you feel the safest and most comfortable for your Halloween outing.

Columbus, Ohio: For Columbus and Central Ohio, there is a huge list of towns and times via Mission To Save. 10TV also has a list of hours for trick-or-treating across Columbus and their list was last updated on October 26, 2018. The earliest time listed is 4 p.m. and the latest end time is listed as 8 p.m. But, there are some areas who chose to carry out trick or treating over the weekend and do not have times listed for actual Halloween night.

Dallas, Texas: If you are in the Dallas or Fort Worth area, last year, Autos of Dallas stated: Typically, homes that hand out goodies should expect kids to knock around sundown, which will be around 6:40 p.m. in Dallas. A few hours later – around 9 p.m. – is when most of the festivities will die down, and it should be completely finished by 9:30 p.m. Event Brite has a list of trick or treating events in the Dallas area for Halloween night, along with a couple nights after, so find them here. A few of the events include “trunk or treat” festivities as well and there may be some available in your area even today.

Denver, Colorado: Colorado trick-or-treating times can vary, but an old article in the Gazette has a good rule of thumb for trick-or-treaters. A Colorado Springs city spokeswoman named Sue Skiffington-Blumberg stated: There are no real set times. Traditionally, trick-or-treating has started at dusk … The signal people use to welcome trick-or-treaters is to have their porch lights on. It generally ends around 8 or 9 p.m. If you are in the Denver, Colorado area, The Denver Channel has listed the following neighborhoods as the best areas for trick-or-treating: Hilltop, Whittier, Country Club, Westwood and Cory-Merrill.

Honolulu, Hawaii: For those living in Honolulu, Star Adviser has listed trick-or-treating and Halloween events that are going on for the holiday. Events are going on through the end of the month and take place at farms, public libraries, the YMCA, churchs and more.

Juneau, Alaska: Last year, Juneau Empire reported that over 50 businesses were opening their doors to trick-or-treaters in the downtown area. This year, there are 71 businesses participating, according to Junea Empire. On October 31st, from 2 – 6 p.m. various establishments that run along Seward, Front, Franklin, Second, Third and Fourth streets, Marine Way and Egan Drive will participate. Look for the “trick-or-treating here” signs. But, if you can’t wait until Halloween, there are also a ton of other events going on until the 31st. There are even a few going on during the first days of November 2018 as well.

Los Angeles, California: See California has a list of Halloween parties and trick-or-treating events on their website, which you can find here. It covers events all over the state, from Santa Barbara to Anaheim, to Malibu. If you are looking primarilyin the Los Angeles area, Red Tricycle has a list of the “best” and safest neighborhoods for trick-or-treating. When it comes to exact hours, however, it’s best to check with the town in which you’d like to go trick-or-treating. But, you can probably start expecting kids from when school lets out, around 3 p.m. until between 8 and 9 p.m. on Halloween night. Check with your local schools, churches and administration buildings for information.

Madison, Wisconsin: For a full list of trick-or-treating times throughout the state, you can find a rundown here on Haunted Wisconsin. Cities, towns and villages are all listed and the site continues to be updated. Dates and times are listed for each. According to The Wisconsin State Journal, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been taking extra action to ensure that trick-or-treaters have a safe experience. While registered sex offenders are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating of any kind, there have also been random home checks ordered in the past, to make sure that the rules are enforced. Registered sex offenders are not allowed to even have Halloween decorations up on their home.

Miami, Florida: Event Brite has a list of events going on in the Miami, Florida area for trick-or-treating and you can see here. Take a look at what’s available. A couple events include Trick or Treat with The Shops at Midtown Miami on October 31st, Trunk ‘N Treat at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, and the Spooktacular Safe Streets Halloween Party in Miami. These are just a few of the events going on.

Nashville, Tennessee: If you are looking in the Nashville area, Nashville Fun for Families has a list of events for Halloween celebrations. Some of the events listed are Trick or Treat in Gallatin Square, Trick or Treat at Murfreesboro Square, Trick or Treating at the Old Maney Mansion, Mall-o-ween at Stones River Mall … the list goes on and on. Many of the events are on Halloween day, but there are some listed, leading up to the day. Just remember, if you are looking to conduct door-to-door trick-or-treating, you should check with your local police station for guidelines, restrictions and hours.

New York City, New York: If you live in New York City, Mommy Poppins lists all the best areas for trick-or-treating as well as some of the times that different block associations have designated for trick-or-treating. For those in the area who wish to attend the annual Village Halloween Parade, Time Out reports that this year’s parade begins at 7 and ends at 11 p.m. ET. The Grand Marshal of the parade this year is extreme costumer Machine Dazzle and I AM a Robot! is this year’s theme, according to Halloween NYC. For those trick-or-treating, the West Village and the Upper West Side are recommended as good areas.

Orlando, Florida: If you are in the Orlando area, you can check out the best Halloween and trick-or-treating events via Fun4OrlandoKids. Orlando FL Connections also has a list of the “best places” to trick or treat in the Orlando area. Read more here. You can also check Event Brite for Halloween trick or treating events going on in the area. There are also major Halloween events going on at all the theme parks in the Orlando area and it’s not too late to join in on the fun.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: According to Penn Live, last year, official trick-or-treating times ran from 6 – 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. See the dates and towns for trick-or-treating throughout Pennsylvania, according to TrickOrTreatTimes.com. Mommy Poppins has a list of the best hot spots for trick-or-treating in the Philly area. Locations great for trick-or-treating include South 13th Street in East Passyunk, Fairmount, Society Hill, Graduate Hospital, Southwest Center City, Fishtown, Chestnut Hill, Roxborough, Manayunk, Drexel Hill, Levittown, West Chester, and Crestmont Farms.

For more details on trick or treating hours in your area, our rundown of last year’s trick-or-treating times has additional information for information on every state in the U.S. If your area is not listed above, be sure to check it out. And, for those venturing out on Halloween night, be careful of towns enforcing bans on trick-or-treaters over a certain age. There are towns throughout the United States that ban trick-or-treaters over 16 years old, while others have put a ban on trick-or-treaters over 12 years old. WLTX recently reported that Apex, North Carolina has two town ordinances in regards to Halloween night. No one over the age of 12 years old can participate in trick-or-treating and trick-or-treating cannot be carried out after 9 p.m. Check with your local community for any restrictions when it comes to collecting candy on Halloween.