12-Year-Old Inventor Featured on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 10 Premiere

Tripp Phillips isn’t your average inventor. Why? He’s only 12.

The Dalton, Georgia, middle schooler came up with the idea of LeGlue at just 9-years-old, and tonight, he will be featured on the season premiere (and 200th episode) of Shark Tank.

According to News Channel 9, Tripp was inspired to create LeGlue, a non-permanent glue that holds Legos and other building blocks together, after a third-grade assignment. He tells the outlet, “… we either had a choice to write a paper of come up with an invention.”

Tripp says, “Whenever I was playing with a spaceship or something like that it would fall apart, and I said ‘I need something to keep this together, but I don’t want it to be normal glue because then it would be useless and I could not build anything else.'” Tripp’s father, Lee, helped him create the LeGlue formula.

Before his appearance on Shark Tank, Tripp entered the product into the International Torrence Creativity Awards, a contest for students to submit their inventions, and took home first place.

Lee tells WDEF.com, “Once he won the award, we really decided to commercialize it.”

After that, Tripp and his father submitted to Shark Tank. They sat in a five-hour line at a casting call for Shark Tank in Atlanta. He pitched a 90-second presentation to producers before finding out that he had been chosen to send another video about his product. After that, Tripp and his father were given the call they’d been picked to fly out to LA to appear on Shark Tank.

Tripp’s father tells the Daily Citizen, “They (the hosts) were very kind… We had an enjoyable experience and they didn’t rip him to shreds like they do other people.”

LeGlue is available on Etsy, Amazon, and other online sites. Learn more about it here.