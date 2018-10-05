Best Memes & Reactions to Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Trench’

T wenty One Pilots have dropped their long-anticipated album Trench. The album arrives three years after their last release, 2015’s acclaimed Blurryface, and sees the group continue their trend of experimentation and storytelling.

The album, with its lengthy rollout and cryptic clues left by the group, has inspired tons of excited reactions and memes on Twitter. Many of the tweets focused on the fact that the group, made up of Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph, haven’t lost a step since releasing Blurryface, and may have in fact topped themselves. Some are just thrilled to see Twenty One Pilots back, while others feel that they’ve delivered the album of the year, and are expecting it to dominate next year’s Grammy Awards.

Fans Are Calling It One of Their Best Albums Yet

the new album Trench is now available. when you listen to it sometimes you’ll react like this and sometimes you’ll react like this. https://t.co/dDXhl0XWNx pic.twitter.com/kcrm4fBWLm — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) October 5, 2018

The hashtag #TRENCH was a trend on Twitter as soon as the album dropped, as fans were quick to tweet out their praise. “I FINISHED LISTENING TO TRENCH AND I JUST WANTED TO F*CKING SAY THAT SHE FUCKING SLAPS I’M SO FUCKING PROUD OF TYLER AND JOSH THEY NEVER DISAPOINT ISTG,” wrote one overjoyed user.

Another tweeted out: “I JUST FINISHED TRENCH AND THIS ALBUM IS LIKE NO OTHER YOU CAN REALLY TELL TYLER AND JOSH PUT SO MUCH HEART AND SOUL INTO THIS ALBUM IM SO PROUD OF TYLER AND JOSH CREATING ANOTHER MASTERPIECE TRENCH IS THAT ALBUM I LOVE IT SO MUCH.” Check out additional reactions below.

IM SURROUNDED AND IM HOUNDED THERES NO ABOVE OR UNDER OR AROUND IT#TRENCH pic.twitter.com/sn5Vb0jlqa — mariam | STREAM TRENCH (@trenchkids) October 5, 2018

So thankful for these boys and their new album that they blessed us with tonight. I’m so proud of them for all of their hard work. In awe 💛#TRENCH pic.twitter.com/pWuEYb26St — kenz loves demi (@kingdomdxmi) October 5, 2018

I’m listening to #trench and it’s the album of my life pic.twitter.com/IXpvDKT7uk — Melany Rizo |-/ (@cringyqueen) October 5, 2018

#TRENCH the switch from Smithereens to Neon Gravestones pic.twitter.com/Bkr8G71Aqi — kai ✨ WELCOME TO TRENCH (@aukenamedjoseph) October 5, 2018

Fans Are Thrilled With the Album’s Musical Variety

A popular meme on Twitter had fans using images of people dancing or tearing up to express the emotional roller coaster that the album has taken them on. This was especially the case when the song “Smithereens,” an upbeat, catchy pop tune, transitions to the more somber, reflective song “Neon Gravestones.”

Another song that captivated listeners was the song “Chlorine,” which, according to Genius, is about an attempted suicide. The musical website speculates that the protagonist of the song has an urge to drink the deadly chemical after being trapped in Dema for so long. “CHLORINE STANS MAKE SOME NOISE,” tweeted one eager user with a dancing gif.

#TRENCH It's our salvation, I love you so much guys. Each letter, melody that I heard made me fill my eyes with tears, laugh and want to dance until I was tired. They are two people who changed my life completely and my vision about the world ||-// 💛 pic.twitter.com/YFP9sIM2Ac — ||-// 💛💀👽🌻🔥🌈 (@L_thebandito) October 5, 2018

THEY SAVED ME WITH THIS ALBUM. #TRENCH pic.twitter.com/USUQIedItd — Matt loves Trench (@DOYPEN4) October 5, 2018

I really can't believe they're back, thus album is a freaking rollercoaster ISTG ITS SO GOOD AND IM SO PROUD OF THEM #TRENCH pic.twitter.com/soMmb4lHG0 — ɢʀᴇᴛʜᴇʟ¹²⁷ (@Taegee_) October 5, 2018

The Hashtag #TRENCH Became a Twitter Trend After Its Release

Other fans took the time out to thank Dun and Joseph for the work they put into the album, and the artistry that went into each individual song. “TRENCH It’s our salvation, I love you so much guys,” writes one user. “Each letter, melody that I heard made me fill my eyes with tears, laugh and want to dance until I was tired. They are two people who changed my life completely and my vision about the world.”

A second fan wrote: “I really can’t believe they’re back, thus album is a freaking roller coaster ISTG ITS SO GOOD AND IM SO PROUD OF THEM #TRENCH.” There were also those who encouraged others to tweet about the album in order to make #TRENCH the biggest trend of the day. “#TRENCH is #2 on the United States iTunes charts,” wrote one fan. “Let’s go guys, we can do this!”

#TRENCH is #2 on the United States iTunes charts. Let’s go guys, we can do this! pic.twitter.com/b2UsyRYrZD — TØP Updates (@TOPUPDATERS) October 5, 2018

#trench is #1 in america

and in alternative.

we did it

||-// pic.twitter.com/Td1CMmS0hk — alexa STREAM TRENCH 23 29 (@whisperjosephh) October 5, 2018