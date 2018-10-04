What Time Will Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Trench’ Be Released?

Twenty One Pilots will release their new album Trench on Friday, October 5. After months of teasing clues online, as well as an unsanctioned leak on Wednesday, the group’s fifth studio album will officially be out at 9 p.m. Pacific time or midnight Eastern time.

Generally, albums become available around midnight Eastern on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Twenty One Pilots’ previous studio albums, 2013’s Vessel and 2015’s Blurryface. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

‘Trench’ Will Come Out at Midnight Eastern on Friday

Take Kanye West’s album Yandhi for example. It was originally scheduled for release on Saturday, September 29, but it would up being delayed to November. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Trench has been preceded by the release of four singles. The first two, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners”, were both released on July 11, along with the album’s announcement. The third single, “Levitate” was released on August 8, while the fourth, “My Blood”, was released on August 27, after a leaked version of it surfaced online. For additional song information and Trench snippets, check out the link at the bottom of the article.

Twenty One Pilots Has Asked Fans to Support the Album Despite the Leak

Twenty One Pilots, comprised of Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph, spoke with Kerrang! about the feelings of isolation and insecurity that led to the creation of the new album. “There’s certain things that you work through, as a human,” Joseph said. “Obviously, there’s things where it’s like, ‘Are we good enough to play music for a living? Are we good enough to write songs and show people what we’re made of?’ As things got bigger, there was some confidence instilled in us – like, ‘You know what? Actually we can do this…”

“But there are also a lot of aspects of doubt and insecurity that the level of success doesn’t even affect,” he added. “And, partially, I’m glad, because I don’t necessarily want that external reward to solve some sort of internal issue. I think that Josh and I will take every stage with a bit of needing to overcome something, and wanting to work through something. We never want to feel completely comfortable; we want people to see us working through something, and for us to struggle, and see a bit of turmoil and chaos.”

After Trench leaked online, Dun and Joseph hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the leak and what fans should expect from the album. “If you indulged in the ‘L’ word,” Joseph said, “You owe us… when this record comes out. We need you. We need you to tell everyone to get the official record for us.”

Dun chimed in, saying that he hadn’t even heard the finished album when it leaked. “I haven’t even heard it yet so if I haven’t heard it but other people have that’s embarrassing for me really.” The group then showed off a physical copy of the album for their viewers. Watch the full video above.