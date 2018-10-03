LISTEN: Every Snippet from Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Trench’

Trench is almost here. The anticipated album from Twenty One Pilots is set to come out on Friday, October 5, and will be their first release since 2015’s Blurryface. Much has been made about the album’s rollout, and the various clues that group members Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph have given fans, but the music itself remains the biggest draw.

Trench has been leaked in its entirety online, though it appears to be without the permission of Twenty One Pilots or its respective label. You can read more about the leak at the bottom of the article, but out of respect for the group and their proper release date, we’ve compiled only the leaks and snippets that they’ve decided to release to fans.

‘My Blood’

The group caused an uproar when they previewed this track during a commercial at the MTV Video Music Awards. After the commercial played clips of previously released singles “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners,” it played a third song that many fans determined to be “My Blood.” The song has a pulsing disco vibe to it, and lyrics like “Stay with me, no / We don’t need to run / Stay with me, my blood / You don’t need to run.”

There have been many theories about what the song means, with many speculating that its sung from the perspective of Tyler’s brother Zack Joseph. The full song was released due to a glitch within Apple Music, which caused the song to leak on Twitter. It was later released in its entirety.

‘Smithereens’

A snippet of “Smithereens,” the sixth track on the album, appeared online in September. A brief clip of a fan listening to it can still be seen on a Twenty One Pilots fan account on Instagram. According to Genius, the lyrics in the song are about Tyler Joseph’s love for his wife Jenna. The lyrics state that even though Twenty One Pilots have become a massive group over the past few years, he would still write a song for his wife even if it meant that fans chastised him “selling out.”

“Smithereens” is co-produced by Paul Meany, the lead singer of the alternative rock band Mutemath who worked extensively with Twenty One Pilots on the new album.

‘Bandito’

This mysterious snippet was uncovered on the group’s website DEMA. The song, which features muffled singing and distorted instrumentation, comes into focus towards the end with the lyrics “We are banditos.” The speculation over whether these lyrics were accurate were confirmed when the group released their official tracklist and a song titled “Bandito” was included.

The lyrics, which can be read on Genius, make reference to the mysterious phrase “Sahlo” means to enable in Somali, and “Folina” is a name that means “express yourself creatively.” As such, the phrase roughly translates to “enable creative expression.”