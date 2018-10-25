What Time Will Ty Dolla Sign & Jeremih’s ‘MihTy’ Be Released?

T y Dolla Sign and Jeremih are prepping to drop their collaborative album MihTy. The album is set for release at 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday (Oct. 25) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Oct. 26) depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight Eastern on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Ty Dolla Sign’s previous album, 2017’s Beach House 3, as well as Jeremih’s Chocolate Box and his last studio release Late Nights: The Album. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

The Album Will Drop Midnight Eastern Time on Streaming Services

Take Kanye West’s album Yandhi for example. It was originally scheduled for release on Saturday, September 29, but it would up being delayed to November. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih have been teasing the release of MihTy since last December. A tweet from producer HitMaka! hinted at the possibility of the album being 21 tracks in length. MihTy suffered numerous setbacks and delays, however, and it wasn’t until this summer that Ty got on Twitter to announce a seemingly concrete release date of August 24.

The Joint Album Has Been Teased Since Last December

August 24 came and went with no new album, but the duo did release a single, “New Level” featuring Lil Wayne, on that date. Ty eventually tweeted out that the new date was October 26, and that the album would be released through Def Jam. He and Jeremih also released a third single titled “Goin Thru Some Thangz.” Give it a listen below.

MihTy isn’t the first time that Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih have worked together. They previously collaborated on “Impatient” from Jeremih’s Late Nights: The Album and “Dawsin’s Breek” from Ty’s Beach House 3. They also appeared on Sevyn Streeter’s “Anything U Want” from her album Girl Disrupted.

The Album Includes Features From Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

In a Power 106 interview, Jeremih said that MihTy would offer a “mixture” of sounds that range from music that “soaks up the sheets for the ladies” to tracks that “fellows [can] ride to.” The duo released the official artwork and tracklist for the album on Instagram on October 23. Guest features include French Montana, Chris Brown, and the aforementioned Lil Wayne.

1. “The Light”

2. “Goin Thru Some Thangz”

3. “FYT” featuring French Montana

4. “Perfect Timing”

5. “New Level” featuring Lil Wayne

6. “Take Your Time” featuring Maliibu Miitch

7. “These Days”

8. “Surrounded” featuring Chris Brown

9. “Lie 2 Me”

10. “Ride It”

11. “Imitate”

In an interview with Big Boy TV, Ty and Jeremih said that MihTy would be a true collaboration. They described it as having the “best of both worlds,” which Ty elaborated on by saying that his “low tone” of singing and Jeremih’s “higher tone” give the music a much “wider range” than they have on solo releases. Watch the full interview below.