Jenna Black, Tyler Joseph’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Joseph thanked his wife first and foremost in the linear notes of Twenty One Pilots’ fifth album, Trench. Tyler wrote, “First I want to thank my wife, Jenna, for balancing us out in every way.” Tyler married Jenna Black on March 28, 2015, having become engaged on July 8, 2014, during a trip to Paris. Tyler announced the news of the engagement on his Instagram page saying, “:.:.She said yes:.: I want to share and celebrate this with all of you right now. How public or private should this be? Well, you guys deserve to see where you have taken me and I like sharing with you who I am. Who we are. We’ve always felt and overwhelming support from all of you and we can’t wait to take this next step together… and yes, that was the most nervous I had ever been.”

When the couple was married, Tyler posted a photo of their wedding while writing in the caption, “Snagged that dime-piece wife I’ve been talking about for all those years.”

Twenty One Pilots’ fifth album, Trench, is released on October 5. The album’s release was pre-empted by the release of the singles, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners,” in July 2018. In August, the song “Levitate” was leaked on Tidal. The band will begin their Bandito Tour in support of the album in Nashville on October 16, 2018.

1. Jenna Has Called Trench ‘A Story From Tyler’s Pretty Brain’

In July 2018, Jenna wrote an Instagram post while on set with Tyler in Iceland for Twenty One Pilots’ video for “Jumpsuit.” Jenna wrote in the caption for an Instagram post showing the couple on location, “Tyler has worked every night to get back to you guys as soon as he could.” She added, “Whatever I will say cannot paint a true picture of what I have seen this past year from Tyler. It has been extreme all the whilst he’s shown diligence, modesty and swag.”

Jenna went on, “Tyler has worked every night to get back to you guys as soon as he could. Watching him create has fueled me. I’ve felt overwhelmed for him even though I knew he’d finish big. Friends, he just LOVES it! An album, a show, a story all from his pretty brain. I cannot tell you how many meetings we were late to because he’s in his studio completely lost in the music. this video is a small portion of Tyler and Josh showing you whats to come. Can you believe we went to Iceland to shoot Jumpsuit!?! Ask me in person about all the deets from visiting Iceland because you know I have them.”

2. Tyler Described How the Couple Met as ‘Not a Great Story’

In a January 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Tyler was asked about Jenna going on tour with the band for the first time. Tyler told the magazine, “How we met isn’t a great story or anything. She was the sister-in-law of a guy I went to school with. We live together now in a house in Columbus. I’ve heard it’s really important to be together a lot during the first year of marriage. It’s been fun getting to know each other even better while traveling the world. I like the idea she’s going to be around for this craziness that’s happening. Josh, you do a good job of keeping me grounded too. It’s just that sometimes I have other desires.”

Tyler later told fans during an AMA on Reddit what attracted him to Jenna, he liked “how unimpressed she was” with him. He added, “For some reason, I couldn’t get enough of that. First pickup line, my voice cracked.”

3. The Couple Had an ‘Elegant Barn Wedding’ in Rural Ohio

Tyler and Jenna’s wedding was described as an ‘elegant barn wedding,” according to a post on TheKnot.com. The wedding was held at the IronGate Equestrian Center in Hartford, Ohio. Jenna’s hair was described as “up in a gorgeous wavy style inspired by the 1940s, with small white blooms woven into her hair.” The blog adds that Jenna designed her own “white dress with an illusion sweetheart neckline.” The page reads, “Tyler’s facial expression said it all when seeing Jenna for the first time on the wedding day, waiting for her in a black suit with a black tie.” The couple’s cake was a four-tier round cake covered in buttercream icing and filled with different flavors-ranging from red velvet to chocolate peanut butter.”

4. Tyler Bought His Wedding Band for $5 in ‘Either Bangkok or the Philippines’

In April 2016, Tyler told Billboard Magazine that he bought his simple black wedding band for a “few bucks at a street market” in either Bangkok or the Philippines. He couldn’t remember due to the stresses of touring. Tyler said, “I figured I spent enough on her ring. Mine can be five bucks.” During the same interview, Josh Dun mentioned that he was a fan of Jenna’s saying, “I think she makes him a better person. That’s what you’re looking for in a spouse or somebody that you’re spending your life with.” Tyler had a “slew of Easter celebrations to attend” with both his own family and Jenna’s.

5. Jenna Inspired the Song ‘Tear in My Heart’

According to Genius, the second single from Twenty One Pilots’ album Blurryface, “Tear in My Heart,” was inspired by Jenna. The Genius interpretation says that the song insinuates that Jenna protects Tyler from “Blurryface,” Joseph’s evil alter-ego. The piece says the song “details the importance of [Tyler and Jenna’s] relationship.”

In the music video, which shows the band in Chinatown, Los Angeles, as buildings around the collapse, features Jenna singing the lyric, “Sometimes you’ve got to bleed and know/That you’re alive and have a soul,” to her husband. Then, Jenna attacks Tyler, but in reality, is attacking “Blurryface.” As Tyler appears to be dead at the end of the video, he and Jenna kiss, saving him.

