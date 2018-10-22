Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars continues and tonight airs episode 7 of the show. Tonight’s episode will include the live results, along with the weekly performances, which means another team will be eliminated at the end of tonight’s show. It’s Disney Night, which means that Mickey, Minnie and the gang will appear in the ballroom, along with the remaining nine contestants and their pros. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants moving on in the competition, it is imperative that you remember to vote online or call the correct phone numbers.

DWTS fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each of the contestants have their own designated phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight will be listed for you below at show time, next to each couple’s names.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson

John Schneider & Emma Slater

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong

If you are voting for DWTS 2018 contestants online, you have to reside in the United States or in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years old to vote. For those who are voting online, ABC has reported that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” The voting window for episode 7 will remain open from 8 p.m. ET tonight – 4 a.m. ET.

When voting for Dancing With the Stars cast members online, be sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. For those who are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you might need to validate your email address via a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” in order to get started.

According to ABC, below is a list of tonight’s planned performances:

Alexis Ren and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, are set to perform a Foxtrot routine to the song “Just Around the Riverbend” from the movie Pocahontas.

Bobby Bones and DWTS veteran Sharna Burgess are dancing the Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

DeMarcus Ware and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold are set to execute a Charleston dance routine to the song “A Star is Born” from Hercules.

Evanna Lynch, of Harry Potter, and pro dancer Keo Motsepe will deliver a Jazz performance to “When Will My Life Begin?” from the Disney movie Tangled.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and DWTS pro Jenna Johnson are performing a Jive dance to “Zero” from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

John Schneider and professional dancer Emma Slater are dancing a Quickstep routine to “I Wanna Be Like You” from the movie The Jungle Book.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and DWTS veteran Cheryl Burke are performing a Viennese Waltz to the song “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast.

Mary Lou Retton and professional dancer Sasha Farber will execute a Contemporary performance to the song “Reflection” from the film Mulan.

Milo Manheim and professional dancer Witney Carson are performing the Quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2.