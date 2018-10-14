How to Watch ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 2 Tell-All Online

Tonight airs the season 2 tell-all finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Fans will get to see if Angela and Michael are still together, if the new Paul and Karine baby rumors are true, how Darcey and Jesse are doing since their break up, and more about the other couples as well. It all begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the TLC network, and for those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for additional ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AXS TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include TLC. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

For those who would like to purchase the entire season to watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 2, it is available to buy on Amazon. Season 2 of the show is available on Amazon for $22.99 – $24.99.

Episode 11 is the tell-all episode for the season and the official description of what to expect reads, “The couples reunite for an emotional and riveting tell-all special; now that everyone is back to long distance, they face new pressures, tension and challenges; host Shaun Robinson gets to the bottom of where they stand now.” During the finale episode, Michael reportedly refers to Angela as his elder and this creates some major drama, as reported by In Touch Weekly. Also, according to Michael, he did not steal any money from Angela’s bank account. He has insisted that the money missing was the result of a bank error.

When Michael calls Angela his elder, she exclaims, “I’m not your elder, I’m not your damn elder. Michael, you’ve just pissed me off. Did you really say that, Michael?” Angela also ends up taking off her ring and yelling, “I’m done already. Fuck you because I’m your elder and you respect what I said. We’re done … You ain’t going to humiliate me, you son of a bitch.”

The animosity between Jesse and Darcey continues and it’s clear that the two will never be together in the long run, according to Soap Dirt.

Next week is the premiere of the new season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The show will premiere with an episode titled “The Clock Is Tickin'” and the description of episode 1 states that, “Everyone is on edge as the foreign partners get ready to arrive; the 90-day couples face cynical family and stressful visa situations; one new arrival has her American dreams crushed when she arrives to a disappointing discovery.” Leading up to the premiere, there will be a two hour “Countdown” special airing immediately before the premiere time slot.