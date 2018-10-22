How to Watch ‘A President Show Documentary’ Online Without Cable

Monday night marks the premiere of A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump, a half-hour mockumentary-style special featuring Anthony Atamunuik, Peter Grosz, Kathy Griffin and Mario Cantone.

Preview

A President Show Documentary is a mockumentary-style that is set in the year 2030 and tells the story of “the last days of the Trump Administration through the eyes of its key members.”

Anthony Atamanuik takes on the role of Trump, a part he has regularly played over the last couple of years on Comedy Central’s The President Show. He’ll be joined by Peter Grosz, who reprises his role of Vice President Mike Pence, Kathy Griffin, who will play Kellyanne Conway, Mario Cantone as Anthony Scaramucci, Adam Pally as Donald trump Jr., John Gemberling as Steve Bannon and Stephanie March as Ivanka Trump.

Whereas The President Show is a studio show, A President Show Documentary is different in that is a fully scripted half-hour special.

“If the studio show was a fever dream, this mockumentary is the thing you see right before the fever kills you. But in a silly, fun way!” Atamanuik said.