‘All American’ Live Stream: How to Watch Series Premiere Online Without Cable

All-American, the new high-school football television drama that is based on the life of Spencer Paysinger and features Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs and Karimah Westbrook, is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or watch it on-demand, or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

All American tells the story of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising high-school football star who makes the move from a poor neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles to Beverly Hills. He’s helped along the way by Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) and his single mom Grace (Karimah Westbrook).

It may sound like a mix of The O.C. and Friday Night Lights with a little bit of The Blind Side mixed in, but while it’s certainly not a new premise, the early reviews make it clear that All American finds a way to stay fresh.

“All American upends the notion that a “golden ticket out of the ghetto” fantasy is a coveted prize,” writes TV Guide’s Malcolm Venable. “Instead, All American shows the complexity and beauty in the underserved community too, since Spencer sojourns back home often.”

As USA Today’s Kelly Lawler adds, All American goes well beyond the stereotypical storylines that one might assume to see in a show of this nature.

“American works because the writers often push its predictable plot lines further than you’d expect,” she writes. “When the police pull over Spencer and Jordan, it’s not just about clashes between law enforcement and the black community; the series examines Jordan’s biracial identity and how that affects his relationship with his father.”

All American is based on the story of linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who grew up in South Central L.A. but attended Beverly Hills High School in hopes of making it to the NFL. Though he was undrafted out of the University of Oregon, he spent four seasons with the New York Giants and made a couple of short stints with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

The show is executive produced by CW veteran Greg Berlanti, who is behind other popular shows such as Riverdale, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning.

The series premiere was written by April Blair and directed by Rob Hardy.