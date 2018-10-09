How to Watch American Music Awards 2018 Online

The 2018 American Music Awards air tonight, on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT. Some of the biggest music artists in the industry are performing at the event and you may be wondering about alternative ways to watch the show, if you do not have a cable subscription. Fortunately, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the AMAs for the second year in a row and many know her from her hit sitcom Black-ish. Ross is the daughter of music legend Diana Ross and she told People that recently, her mother gave her some hosting advice, ahead of the big event. Ross explained, “My mom hosted the AMAs twice herself, so she always says to have fun, be yourself, be in the moment and enjoy that special thing that doesn’t happen anywhere else when you’re on stage and interacting with an audience — because there’s nothing like it.” Diana Ross hosted the annual event in 1986 and 1987.

Last year, Ross’s mom attended and performed at the AMAs, as she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

When it comes to what Ross has planned for her hosting gig this year, she is still down to have a lot of wardrobe changes. Last year, she changed her look 12 times. Ross dished to People that, “We haven’t completed our count, but my hope is that I have less just because my only gripe about last year is that all of those amazing clothes didn’t get seen as much as I wanted them to get seen. Knowing me, if we’ve got the looks, I’m gonna want to put them on. So you might have to see it all on my Instagram instead of on the stage.”

Ross also spoke about her hosting the AMAs again to Essence, talking about the importance of what women of color bring to entertainment. Ross said, “Like I told everybody before at Black Girls Rock!, I’d ask everybody who will be watching to dial up their compassion, dial down their judgment and root for me like they would root for a friend trying something new … We bring the style, the flair, the heart … But I look at it like I’m hosting a great party, and I’m trying to bring everybody along, and make sure everybody knows who’s coming next and give the people who are having their moment the opportunity to actually be celebrated in that moment.”

She continued, saying, “I know that for a lot of comedians, people get scared when they host because they never know if they’re going say something about you or the audience but, that’s just not my style. I’m really there to enjoy and to bring everybody along on the ride.”