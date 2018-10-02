How to Watch ‘Below Deck’ Season 6 Premiere Online

Tonight is the season 6 premiere of Below Deck, which airs on the Bravo network. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are alternative ways, aside from TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

This season of Below Deck returns with just two familiar fan-favorites – Captain Lee Rosbach and Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain. The rest of the crew is full of brand new cast members. Josiah Carter comes aboard as the second steward and has experience working on yachts with celebrities, according to Newsweek.

Caroline Bedol joins the cast as a stewardess, who is used to travel. Chandler Brooks is this season’s bosun, who grew up as the son of a yacht captain. Adrian Martin is the boat’s chef and he’s a new face in the galley. He trained in Paris and attended “top culinary schools in France”, so his dishes should be on a higher level than a couple of the show’s chefs in the past … not counting our fan-favorites Adam Glick and Ben Robinson.

When it comes to the deckhands this season, there are three. Ashton Pienaar left a career that was secure, in order to pursue the life of a yachtie. Ross Inia used to be a rugby player, but entered yachting after an injury ended his athletic career. Rhylee Gerber hails from Alaska and has captained a catamaran, prior to joining Below Deck.

This season, according to Bravo, the Below Deck crew leaves the Caribbean behind for Tahiti and their new boat is called My Seanna. In an interview on The Daily Dish podcast, Captain Lee described the Tahiti and its beauty, saying, “I’m not quite sure how to describe it except it feels like you’re going back in time, and it kind of reminds me of, you know, the opening scene of Jurassic Park when you’re first coming in there. Just being there is an adventure. I mean, that’s a bucket list item for anybody in this world that has any kind of sense. Bucket list, Tahiti, yeah, must do.”

On the show during season 6, there is a major accident with one of the crew members being pulled over and it makes Captain Lee very emotional to talk about what happened. Despite this, Kate Chastain has said that this season is the best yet and Lee chimed in, saying, “I would agree with that wholeheartedly. There’s just so much material that I don’t know how you decide when to put what out and what stays behind.”