How to Watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Finale Online

Tonight is the finale of Better Call Saul, and we're sad to see the show conclude. Thankfully, we'll still have future seasons to look forward to watching. But the show is so high quality and fun to watch, it just feels like it's ending too soon.

Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Winner.” The synopsis reads: “Jimmy turns the page on his reputation; Lalo tracks a loose end in Gus’ operation; Mike is forced to make a difficult decision.”

Here’s a trailer for the next episode:

It looks like quite a few things are going to happen. Mike and Gus are trying to get back their escapee. Lalo is going to be his charismatic and terrifying self. (At some point we’ll understand why Saul in Breaking Bad was so terrified that Walt and Jesse were with Lalo when they kidnapped him.)

Howard is seen announcing that his law firm is back, so it looks like Jimmy’s speech “inspired” him to get back on his feet. We see Jimmy visiting Chuck’s grave and possibly finally facing his brother’s death.

Kim is right back by Jimmy’s side, as she should be. They’re going to fight to get his law license reinstated. That scene last week where the committee turned him down because he wasn’t “authentic” enough about his recently deceased brother was gut-wrenching. And the fight between Jimmy and Kim was equally tough to watch. But I love how this show doesn’t take any cheap routes. They didn’t have Jimmy and Kim, who have a long relationship, break up over one really bad fight. She’s still on his side, and they just had a fight while Jimmy was at his worst, which can happen. I personally believe that these two are going to stay together.

Tonight’s episode is going to be an extra 25 minutes long, which means that a lot of intense scenes will likely be packed into this season finale. Are you ready?

