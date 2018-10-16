How to Watch ‘Blackish’ Season 5 Premiere Online

Season 5 of Blackish premieres tonight, on October 16, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. It airs on the ABC network, but not everyone has a cable subscription or login information. For those without cable, you may be looking for an alternative way to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Blackish live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Blackish live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch Blackish episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For viewers who have cable television or cable login information, the ABC network will allow you to watch TV live online, if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

If you would like more information on what to expect on the show this season, read on below for episode descriptions, cast details and more.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Gap Year” and the plot synopsis for the premiere reads, “After Dre and Bow drop Junior off at college, he returns home, deciding he wants to take a gap year; Jack and Diane begin to question whether they should still be sharing a room.” The second episode of the season is called “Don’t You Be My Neighbor” and the episode 2 plot description states, “Dre develops a newfound joy of calling the cops over petty neighborhood issues but begins to question the example he is setting for Jack; Diane develops her first crush, and Bow wants to help but lets Zoey take the lead.”

The third episode of season 5 is “Scarred for Life” and the description of the episode reads, “The twins opt out of the family Halloween costume for fear it will hurt their social status in school; Dre and Bow try to help by putting together a haunted house and inviting the whole seventh grade; Junior spends time with a girl from Ruby’s choir.”