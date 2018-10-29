How to Watch ‘Busy Tonight’ Online

Busy Philipps’ new talk show premieres on the E! TV channel, on October 28, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The show is titled Busy Tonight and for those who don’t have a cable subscription, you may be wondering if there are other ways to watch the show that don’t require login info. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

So, what is the new late-night show about? Actress Busy Philipps weighs in and dishes on the latest stories in pop culture, along with trending topics. She will also have celebrity guests and comedic segments. One person who is sure to have a big impact on the comedic aspects of the show is Tina Fey. Deadline reported that Fey has joined the show as an executive producer.

Busy Tonight will air every night from Sunday through Wednesday and the show will feature a long list of celebrities this season. According to Deadline, the celebrity lineup for the season includes Mindy Kaling, Julia Roberts, Kim Kardashian West, Vanessa Hudgens, Kristen Bell, Megan Mullally, Jimmy Kimmel, Fred Armisen, and Andy Cohen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Camila Mendes, John Stamos, Olivia Munn, Beth Behrs, Lauren Graham, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emily Ratajkowski, Taran Killam, David Alan Grier, Tess Holliday, and Tom Lenk.

Philipps intends to discuss today’s topics on the show, but there may not be a heavy amount of politics in the mix, as she explained to AOL that, “We’re living in a very bizarro time right now, but I think there is room to have a release and room to have fun. It doesn’t mean that you don’t care about the other things or that there’s not space for those things to exist, as well. But, in terms of our show, I do think that if something major comes up and I want to address it, we’ll address it, but it’s not a political deep dive show … I love those, they’re important, but this is really like an antidote to the current climate and how exhausted people are constantly.”

And, when it comes to the goals she has in mind for the show, Philipps told AOL, “I want at the end of the day for Busy Tonight to be a treat. Something fun that people can tune into and relax and have a glass of wine if they want, just chill out and laugh. We’ll talk about pop culture stuff, we’ll have our guests on and we have some really cool segments we’re going to try out.”

In addition to promoting her new TV show, Philipps is also promoting her recent book release. “The Will Only Hurt a Little” is available via Amazon, Simon and Schuster, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Book Depository and other sites as well.