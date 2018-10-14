‘Camping’ Live Stream: How to Watch Series Premiere Online Without Cable

Camping, the new HBO comedy series starring Jennifer Garner and David Tennant, has arrived.

The series will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, starting with the premiere on October 14. If you don’t have cable, don’t have HBO or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the show live (or on-demand after) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Camping either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand as soon as they air live). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Camping episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Based on the British miniseries of the same name, Camping was developed by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, the team behind the critically acclaimed HBO series Girls. They will also serve as writers and the showrunners for the series.

Additionally, this marks the return of Jennifer Garner to a recurring television role for the first time since Alias, which ended 12 years ago.

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn,” said Dunham and Konner. “It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet.”

Throw in the highly-acclaimed David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones) and Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, August: Osage County), and it’s a star-studded group behind this show.

Still, it sounds as though it’s Garner who may end up stealing the show, according to Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall:

Kathryn is a profoundly difficult character, and Garner embraces it. But her innate Jennifer Garner-hood — which led Dunham to joke that Garner could “walk right up to me and go, ‘I’ve killed your mom and I’ve taken your boyfriend,’ and I’d be like, ‘Well, that’s your right’” — shines through, even when Kathryn is being casually cruel to her sister Carleen or stealing padded mats from the other tents because “hard surfaces wreak havoc on my pelvic floor.”

The first season will consist of eight half-hour episodes