How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor’ Full Movie Online

We’ve been waiting all year and now it’s finally here. Hallmark’s first Christmas movie, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, premieres tonight, October 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Pacific/7 p.m. Central) on the Hallmark Channel. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of Christmas at Pemberley Manor on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

FuboTV

Hallmark Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Here’s an on-location look at the movie:

This movie stars Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady.

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches; a New York event planner is sent to a small town to organize a holiday festival. When she arrives, she finds a high-profile billionaire, who lacks holiday spirit, in the process of selling the charming estate she hoped to use as a venue. Before long, the unlikely pair begins falling for each other.”

We absolutely cannot wait to see this first original Christmas movie for 2018. It promises to be delightful and really get us into the holiday spirit.

READ NEXT: Where was Hallmark’s Love on Safari, starring Lacey Chabert, filmed?